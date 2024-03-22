Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris Aren’t “True Friends” Yet- They Have to Wait Till This Milestone to Achieve It

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz’s bromance is an element F1 fans have enjoyed since their McLaren days. Popular among the fans as ‘Carlando,’ the duo share a unique relationship in the competitive world of F1. While many believe them to be true friends, Sainz feels that even though they get along very well, they can only achieve the former once they leave the sport for good.

Advertisement

In a Spanish interview, Sainz faced a question about which driver he would choose to have a fun night out with. Claiming Norris would always be his first choice, Sainz also said he gets along well with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. The interviewer then asked Sainz whether a friendship between two drivers really existed in F1.

Advertisement

As per user Nyes’ video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Ferrari driver said,

“Friendship is an important word. I have few friends, because for me a friend is someone who gives everything for you. I think that in this sport you can have people with whom you get along very well, for example, I get along very well with Lando [Norris], but I think we can become true friends when we both retire from motorsport. Until then we remain rivals.”

Norris and Sainz have shared plenty of moments that have delighted fans over the years. From playing golf together to hilariously roasting each other, the duo does it all. Sainz even refers to Norris as his “muppet” sometimes.

Another example of their bromance came when they shared the podium in Singapore last year. Sainz won the race followed by Norris’ P2 finish. The Spanish driver took to social media to post an image of him and Norris alongside the caption, “CARLANDOOOO 1-2!”

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz reflects on his relationship with Lando Norris

In July 2023, Sainz spoke to Express.co.uk and reflected on his evolving relationship with Norris. Having been teammates with Norris at McLaren for two seasons before leaving for Ferrari, Sainz believes their friendship has improved since then. Both drivers were under pressure to do well, with McLaren prioritizing the development of Norris. It led to a near-hostile angle between the two, straining their friendship.

Now that they aren’t on the same team, the pressure of outperforming each other isn’t there. Hence, the two aren’t at each other’s throats anymore.

Given the same, Sainz believes the bond between them is stronger than ever. “Now that we’re not teammates, we still see each other just as much, but even more relaxed. We know we don’t share that rivalry anymore.” He added they still play golf and even go out for dinner often.

Sainz and Norris remain a testament to two F1 drivers sharing a healthy relationship despite being in rival teams. It showcases the true nature of appreciation of each other’s personalities and skills, both on and off the track. Fans only hope that the bromance between the two continues and they get more moments of Carlando exchanging playful banter.