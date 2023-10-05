Carlos Sainz Boasts Secret Recipe Ferrari Got Right That Other Teams Have Miserably Failed at Mastering

If Max Verstappen’s merciless dominance is set aside, the 2023 season has seen something distinct compared to the previous year. This year, intra-team conflict was the hot topic instead of inter-team conflict. While it started with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton earlier, Ferrari has had one of the strongest rosters this season. Considering the same, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz explains why there isn’t as much of a difference between the drivers of the Prancing Horse when compared to the other teams.

The strong force of the season, Red Bull, has a ravishing RB19, which Max Verstappen has been the only one to utilize successfully as after the first few races, Sergio Perez experienced a streak of setbacks. The Mexican, owing to his numerous errors, could not qualify for Q3 in five consecutive races. Speaking of the Hamilton and Russell rivalry, a significant shift has occurred this year. While Russell overshadowed the seven-time champion last year, this time, it’s Hamilton who has prevailed. Where Hamilton is in third place with 190 points, George Russell only has 115 points and sits in eighth place.

Leaving Mercedes, if we look at McLaren, they might have the most formidable pairing in Norris and Piastri. However, the papaya army’s initial implementation of the upgrades to Lando Norris’ MCL 60 late in the season might have stopped them from attaining this feat. Norris, so far, has bagged four podium finishes with a decent 115 points. However, the rookie has also impressed everyone with his performance and has 57 points in his bag. Now, when it comes down to Aston Martin, they only have Fernando Alonso to thank for the team’s eight podium finishes, as many feel Stroll fell short of expectations.

Carlos Sainz explains why teammates’ performances differ during qualification in season 2023

This year marks the best drive for Carlos Sainz in his more than nine years of a challenging F1 career. Despite this, his teammate Charles Leclerc has outperformed him in the qualifying sessions with a stat of 7-9. On Saturdays, not only do the Ferrari drivers have this significant distance, but also their competitors can be seen widening it between themselves. When asked about this in his recent interview with Motorsports.com, Sainz explained the difference in the situations between both scenarios.

” They are difficult cars to drive, which is why you see that on many weekends. Where someone previously always had a tenth [lead], there are now two, three-tenths, or half a second between teammates. I think the cars are very difficult to understand.”

The 29-year-old, though, thinks that things are different at Ferrari. The Spaniard continued by explaining that he thinks there aren’t many differences in his qualification battle with Leclerc. Sainz added, ” I think it’s different at Ferrari. We are close to each other. I think it’s very important for the team to have that. We are two drivers who are constantly pushing each other.” Although the drivers were involved in healthy competition this season, the media has depicted it differently.

Sainz blasts the media for portraying his partnership with Leclerc negatively

Sainz is currently in his third season with Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc. Although he has been eclipsed by the Monegasque in the past two years, this season’s performance has attracted the Spaniard some attention. However, the media tried to portray Ferrari’s improved performance negatively. A fact that, according to DAZN Espana, has infuriated the 29-year-old, prompting him to blast the media.

Sainz recently discussed how teams frequently tend to have a top driver. While emphasizing this, he criticized the media’s role in slanting such conversations. He said, “It’s pretty clear on our contracts. And on our driving that, the number 1 priority is Ferrari. You put Ferrari first- everything else comes after.”

Despite Ferrari’s occasional displays of biased behavior toward the Spanish driver, Sainz admitted he has worked with Leclerc with no issues. With six races left, It will be intriguing to see if Ferrari can match Singapore GP’s success.