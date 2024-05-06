Kendall Jenner Left Screaming ‘I Hate You’ to Lewis Hamilton After Getting Tricked into 2 Rounds of Hot Lap

A hot lap around the circuit with an F1 driver has become a rare privilege. American Supermodel Kendall Jenner got that privilege as a Tommy Hilfiger model and Lewis Hamilton’s friend. The fashion house, also a brand ambassador for Mercedes, put the two in a car for a hot lap around the Miami International Autodrome. Being in the company of a friend, the seven-time champion got comfortable and let his goofy side out. However, it gave twice the amount of jump scares for the 28-year-old model.

As opposed to the usual single hot lap around the track, the Mercedes man took Jenner out for two. The model was already screaming at the top of her lungs throughout. Her soul left her body in the second lap and she started it with “Oh my god! Lewis! I literally hate you”. It did not end there though.

Reveling in the task of making the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star scream, the Brit also did some donuts to add to his fun. Throughout the hot lap, Jenner was heard saying things like: “Oh my god, I’m going to cry”, “Holy Sh*t”, “I can’t believe this is what you do, all the time”, “This is insane”, “Okay, I get it, you’re really good”.

The American celebrity might’ve given the backhanded compliment to make the F1 champion stop. However, as soon as she confessed, “I feel so much better now that it’s over”, Hamilton teased a third lap.

Luckily for her, it was the end of her misery which lasted two very long laps. However, during her unfiltered reactions, Jenner said something that has caught everyone’s attention.

Has Kendall Jenner spilled Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 Met Gala plans?

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton has become a popular figure in the world of fashion. Naturally, when the Met Gala happens, the Brit often gets an invite. However, Hamilton has not attended the Gala since 2021. This might change in 2024 as Jenner accidentally spilled the beans during her rant. During her rants, she said, “We have the Met Gala on Monday!”

The 2024 edition is in fact on the 6th of May, Monday. So, will Lewis Hamilton drape himself in his iteration of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is this year’s theme? Apart from the theme Anna Wintour’s invitees are also supposed to follow “The Garden of Time” dress code.

Only time will tell if the fashion face of F1 will walk up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art around 6 PM EST for the charitable event.

The world’s eyes will be peeled to the event to admire and comment on the various outfits from the most fashionable people on the planet. So, if Lewis Hamilton does decide to grace the event, it will surely be on the front page.