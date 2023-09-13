Carlos Sainz Calls Out Artificial Camera Culture at Cooldown Room, Compares With Drive to Survive

Carlos Sainz recently slammed the camera culture inside the cooldown room, after the end of an F1 race. The Ferrari star is of the opinion that having cameras around after they’ve settled down for a chat brings out lots of artificiality in the drivers. This is something that can be linked to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, as he said during the recent P1 with Matt and Tommy show.

Advertisement

Formula 1 brought back its cooldown room broadcast recently and it has not disappointed the fans. Through this, the fans were able to get an insight into the drivers’ conversation. They are mostly unfiltered, as they take place right after the race ends.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Carlossainz55/status/1697690560788631715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The conversation might appear raw and genuine. But according to Sainz, a lot of it is fake. The Ferrari driver already confirmed that they have to think thoroughly before they say anything as it could go viral. Hence, he called out the fake and artificial conversations that drivers have in the cooldown room.

Carlos Sainz calls out the cooldown room culture after the race

As Sainz sat down with Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham, he focused on multiple topics such as the social media secrets of F1 drivers and his first meet with Michael Schumacher. Furthermore, he also focused on the cooldown room conversations and the fakeness it brings along with it.

Talking about this, he said, “I think once you put a camera in front of us, nothing’s gonna be as natural as it would be. So it’s a fine line now between how much you want to say but also how natural you want things to be.”

Interestingly, the 29-year-old also mentioned how the cooldown room conversation can be compared to those seen on Drive to Survive. He drew similarities as the Netflix crew is always following them with camera.

Advertisement

Sainz compares the cooldown room with Drive to Survive casting

Netflix’s Drive to Survive is a very successful docu-series that revolves around the drivers and the teams throughout the course of an F1 season. It played a monumental role in bringing up F1 audiences from all over the world. The sport has become especially popular in the US because of it.

Speaking about this, Carlos Sainz added, “The same happen sometimes with Netflix. Once you have a hot camera on Netflix following you, how natural are you or how explicit are you gonna be explaining things because you know there’s camera you know.”

However, the docu-series also received huge backlash due to its artificiality. Drivers like like Max Verstappen were very unhappy with how false narratives were created.