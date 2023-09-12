Carlos Sainz Reveals Big Social Media Secret of Every F1 Driver

Carlos Sainz recently opened up on a big social media secret of every Formula 1 driver. When asked about it in the P1 with Matt and Tommy show recently, the Ferrari driver spilled all the beans. Interestingly, the question was from Tommy and Matt themselves who asked Sainz about memes.

Advertisement

Most drivers these days are very immersed in the world of social media and one would definitely think that they are into memes as well. The new generation of drivers such as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Alex Albon are all quite active on social media. Therefore, they presumably come across the same memes as F1 fans do.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Carlossainz55/status/1693703139428295044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sainz, while answering the question revealed that the drivers do know and care about the memes that they come across regularly. Even when a driver says that they don’t know what others are talking about, they are actually lying.

Carlos Sainz revealed an intriguing secret about F1 drivers

During the P1 with the Matt and Tommy show, the duo asked Carlos Sainz if he and the other drivers see the F1 memes about themselves. They also asked him about the edits on Tik Tok. Answering this, the Ferrari driver said, “Yes I do.”

Following this, he went on, “Everyone likes seeing, doesn’t matter if it’s a funny meme or a stupid meme or maybe that it is going against you or whatever. We all see it, some way or another it catch to us.”

With this, the Spanish driver asserted that they find the memes online, or someone close to them shares the memes on their phones. Admittedly, the F1 drivers do have a group where they share memes!

Advertisement

F1 drivers and their secretive WhatsApp group

The Formula 1 drivers have a WhatsApp group where they discuss everything about the safety, regulations, and drivability of their cars. Even though this was not public knowledge earlier, it became common news when Nikita Mazepin was kicked out of it following Russia’s war on Ukraine last year.

Even though there are no shades or attacks at each other on the group, at times there comes a meme or two when there is an interesting event on the track or on the paddock, confirmed Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren driver spoke to The Fast and the Curious podcast as per PlanetF1 and said, “I mean it’s not like we’re sending banter in there day after day but there are occasions where something may have happened on track. And suddenly people are sending memes in and whatever.”