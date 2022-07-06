Carlos Sainz car collection- Ferrari star owns $2 million worth of cars in his garage

Ferrari star and 2022 British Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz owns a car collection that is worth over $2 million.

Carlos Sainz comes from a family that has been involved in motorsports for a long time. His father Carlos Sainz Sr. is one of the most iconic racing figures, particularly in the world of rallying. He has won two World Championships, and is recognized as one of Spain’s most decorated athletes.

Sainz tried his venture in F1, and has been on a slow but sure rise to the top since his debut back in 2015. He has raced for Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and is currently driving for Scuderia Ferrari. It is in Maranello that the 27-year old is enjoying most of his success.

I was given the chance to spec my new 600LT. Who is up for a ride?

Thanks @McLarenAuto @McLarenF1 #carlossainz pic.twitter.com/z8JeLP1wMn — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 20, 2019

🤤 Like a kid in a candy store!! Which color would you pick for your dream car? Updates soon!! –#carlossainz#FerrariTailorMade pic.twitter.com/Z3AKdzrYDx — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) October 19, 2021

Being involved in racing all his life, the Madrid born driver is also very interested in cars. In fact, he owns a $2 million dollar collection in his garage back home. He has a McLaren 600 LT Spyder which is valued at $240,000, a McLaren 720S ($301,000), Ferrari 812 Competizione ($610,000) and a Ferrari Roma ($250,000).

Also read: Carlos Sainz swaps his old VW Golf with $600,000 customised Ferrari 812 Competizione

Carlos Sainz enduring a season of highs and lows at Ferrari

Sainz’s 2022 season has been a season full of highs and lows. After a decent start with two podium finishes, he went on a run of multiple DNFs due to errors and bad luck, followed by more race spoiling mistakes.

However, he made up for it at last weekend’s British Grand Prix. He earned his first ever pole position that weekend, followed by a race win. Doing so, he became F1’s 104th race winner.

His victory coincided with yet another heartbreaking weekend for teammate Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque looked like he was favorite to win the Title early on this season, but a mix of poor strategy making by Ferrari and bad luck has seen him drop down to P3, 43 points behind Max Verstappen.

A lot of Leclerc fans feel that Ferrari have compromised his race by not issuing strict team orders to Sainz. Team boss Mattia Binotto has denied this, but in recent races, the strategies have favored Sainz more than Leclerc.

Also read: “Please stop inventing things, I’m under pressure”- Carlos Sainz lashing out at Ferrari strategists for their poor suggestion in Silverstone