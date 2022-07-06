Carlos Sainz swaps his old VW Golf with $600,000 customised Ferrari 812 Competizione

Carlos Sainz purchased a customised Ferrari 812 Competizione costing upwards of $600,000 to replace his old VW Golf.

Carlos Sainz has been the ‘poster boy’ of the 2022 British GP weekend. The Madrid-born Ferrari driver qualified on pole position and bagged his first Grand Prix win of his Formula One Career on his 150th race start.

Sainz becomes only the second Spaniard after Fernando Alonso to win an F1 race. Ahead of his race win, Sainz had been planning a long-awaited gift for himself – a Ferrari 812 Competizione.

F1’s newest race winner has added the limited-edition supercar, and his first, to his personal collection. The car has been customised according to the Formula One driver which he has described in his personal vlog.

Sainz has been infamous for driving a modest Volkswagen Golf. The F1 race winner had received the car as a gift from his parents when he turned 18. The Spaniard has been infamous for turning up to races on his Golf while driving for teams like Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren.

He paid a visit to the infamous Ferrari Headquarters in Maranello, Italy. In his vlog, he says, “Today we have come to the offices in the GT area not for what I usually come, which is to prepare races and ride a simulator, but for something that makes me very excited, very special. I have decided that it is time to retire the Golf that I have had since I was eighteen, which my parents gave me. And buy my first Ferrari”

Carlos Sainz has been eyeing the car for a while since signing for Ferrari. He visited the Maranello office days after claiming P5 in the 2021 Formula One Drivers standings. Only 999 models of the car have been made by Ferrari.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione is one of the most elegant-looking supercars and was launched in 2021. It is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine and can go from 0-60 MPH in under 3 seconds. The limited-edition car has a top speed of 211 mph and costs more than half a million dollars.

The car has been ‘Tailor-made’ according to the preferences and ideas of the Spanish driver. It features the number 55 and Sainz has described his car to be more ‘Smooth Operator.’

