Carlos Sainz Could Win the Monaco GP On A Condition Home Hero Charles Leclerc Won’t Like

Carlos Sainz’s Monaco GP weekend has not gone as well as his teammate Charles Leclerc’s, so far. The latter became the pre-race favorite to win the Grand Prix after securing the pole, whereas Sainz will start the race from P3, right behind him. Ready to play the ultimate team game on Sunday, the Spaniard details just one extraordinary scenario in which he could get the better of Leclerc.

During the post-qualifying press conference, Sainz was asked if he has a chance of winning the 2024 Monaco GP. The Spaniard replied, “If I win it’s because something weird has happened with Charles.”

He reiterated what he said in the immediate aftermath of the qualifying session on Saturday. For Sainz, and Ferrari as a whole, the focus will be on Leclerc to win. The latter has taken part in his home race five times in the past, but luck has never favored him.

Carlos got asked if he has a chance to win: “The focus will be to win with Charles….if I win it’s bc something weird has happened with Charles…Obviously we all want to win but Charles deserves to win in Monaco. He’s been extremely strong all weekend”

Having never stood on the podium in the Principality before, Leclerc will aim to win this year’s outing, something Sainz feels he “deserves”.

The #55 driver also admits that he hasn’t been up to the mark throughout the weekend, despite making some small strides in qualifying. He will look to give his best for the team, and hope for a Charles Leclerc victory. Together, if they get a double podium finish, it could spell bad news for Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz knock on Red Bull’s doors

Ferrari enter the 2024 Monaco GP 56 points behind Championship leaders Red Bull. It is a comfortable lead, for now. But Red Bull isn’t expected to score much points this weekend.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit had a woeful qualifying session, with Sergio Perez failing to make it out of Q1. The Mexican will start from P16, and in a track like Monaco where overtaking opportunities rarely arise, chances of scoring points are slim.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen didn’t fare much better. The 26-year-old got into Q3, but with Red Bull’s difficulties, the best he could manage was P6. Verstappen has already conceded defeat ahead of the race and admits that Ferrari is clear, in terms of performance.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Sainz and Leclerc’s potential double podium finish will diminish their advantage in the Constructors’ standings.