Max Verstappen Is Confident That Red Bull Can ‘Keep It Together’ Despite Adrian Newey’s Departure

Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey have worked together at Red Bull for eight years, but the association is set to end this season. Newey will leave the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, leaving behind a huge hole to fill, but Verstappen isn’t worried.

In an interview with Sky Sports’ Danica Patrick, Verstappen explained,

“How the team is operating – at the moment there is a very strong technical group around Adrian. And I am pretty confident that we can keep it going. But it is never really nice to see someone like Adrian leave, that’s for sure.”

Verstappen alluded to the fact that Newey’s role within the team has “evolved” over the years. It could be a nod towards paddock chatter, which suggests that the 65-year-old’s influence on the design concepts of the latest cars is not as big.

Newey’s own dissatisfaction with a limited role within the team might corroborate these statements. However, BBC’s Andrew Benson (who broke the news of Newey’s departure) feels that the biggest factor in the Briton’s decision to leave Red Bull originated out of the way they handled the Christian Horner saga.

What’s next for Adrian Newey?

Newey is considered one of the greatest designers in F1 history. As such, he is in very high demand and has been linked to multiple teams in the F1 paddock ever since news of his departure became official.

As things stand, Ferrari and Aston Martin look like the strongest candidates to lure the British engineer. Between them, Ferrari are favorites with the Maranello-based outfit also signing Lewis Hamilton as part of their championship winning project.

On the other hand, Newey has hinted that he may take some time away from F1. Being in the sport for over three decades has taken a toll on him. And the Red Bull exit has given him some time to recharge his batteries.

An engineer as decorated as Newey will be desperately wanted by teams in their garage ahead of the 2026 regulation changes. However, an official confirmation from the Briton’s side remains pending.