Carlos Sainz Explains Lando Norris Gets Criticised for Being Honest

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from October 25 to 27, 2024 on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in Mexico City Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Despite being the closest title challenger to Max Verstappen, Lando Norris has often received a lot of criticism for his performances this season. However, his former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz has come out in defense of the #4 driver.

The duo shared two years together at the Woking-based team and developed a special bond. Naturally, the #55 driver knows the Briton far too well and has shed some light on the unfair criticism he has received in 2024.

“Lando? I see him as a very honest man, maybe a bit too much at times for the criticism he then receives for being honest. He tells the truth, he doesn’t have any filters. If he isn’t doing well mentally, he says so, but then they criticize him,” Sainz explained as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the 2024 Miami GP — where Norris bagged his maiden F1 win — his performances have been under immense scrutiny. Sainz explains that Norris wears his heart on his sleeve, and when he’s admitted that things haven’t gone his way in the title fight, he’s been made out to look like an incompetent challenger to Verstappen.

Sainz hails Norris’ efforts to promote mental health

In more recent times, F1 has grown leaps and bounds in terms of its reach and popularity. In an age where people seek role models out of athletes they idolize, Norris has become a champion for mental health struggles.

The McLaren driver has himself come on record many times to reveal that he, too, faces these struggles from time to time. However, a certain narrative has developed, and people have called him out for not being a deserving champion because of his honest confessions.

“When the whole world is pushing to have clarity, honesty (about) mental health, we don’t speak with such an example. There’s a guy who has done an incredible season – because Lando drove very well this year – and he’s a bit honest, he shows his weaknesses a bit and gets criticized a lot,” added Sainz.

That said, Norris will be looking to put this season to bed after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Going into 2025, McLaren still look like the favorites to lead the way and the #4 driver will be hoping to hit the ground running and will aim for his maiden F1 title.