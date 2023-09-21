HomeSearch

Carlos Sainz Has Pierre Gasly Delete His Instagram Post After Accidentally Exposing New Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

Naman Gopal Srivastava
|Published September 21, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / PanoramiC

Hostilities were at an all-time high between Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly following their run-in during the British GP earlier this year. However, as teams head to Suzuka for the Japan GP, the two drivers seem to have reignited the friendship between them. As the two hung out together for some drinks, Gasly posted a photo, which he has since deleted, that might not have sat well with Sainz.

Following a famous GP win in Singapore, Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson partied together in Amber Lounge. Even during the mid-season break, the duo seemed to have spent time together, and a month before that, a video of the two having a stroll on the streets of Milan surfaced. However, they have not made any official announcements yet, with their relationship still being a mystery.

By the looks of it, Gasly took it upon himself to help his friend by making a non-official but official announcement over social media. He later deleted the post, but not before the news could spread like wildfire.

Fans react to Gasly all but confirming Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson’s relationship

Following the news about the altercation between Gasly and Sainz, one fan joked about the Frenchman “hating” the Spaniard by posting a photo of Sainz and Donaldson.

While another claimed Gasly was “pushing” Sainz and Donaldson to go public- another nod to the incident in Silverstone.

 

For many, it was an opportunity to get creative and come up with various meme templates.

Sainz-Donaldson’s alleged relationship- what we know about it

Donaldson is a famous athleisure model from Scotland. The duo was first seen together roaming around the streets in Milan, after which rumors started flying about the duo being in an alleged relationship. Following the supposed cheating scandal involving Sainz and Mia Brown, this marked the Spaniard’s first sighting with another female. The rumors of cheating first emerged after the 29-year-old hung out with Brown at a party in Monaco.

The duo has kept most of their personal lives under wraps and has yet to make any formal announcements about the nature of their relationship. However, given the active involvement of Donaldson in Sainz’s life, it isn’t too big of a leap to say there might be more than meets the eye.

