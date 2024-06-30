Carlos Sainz May Have Dropped a Big Hint on His Mastermind Plan for F1 Career

Carlos Sainz has been taking an eternity to decide on his F1 future. Despite having multiple options, the Spaniard hasn’t confirmed which team he will be driving for in 2025. All the offers at the moment are from the teams struggling and amidst all this, his social media activity drops a major hint regarding his plans beyond the current campaign.

A post on X claimed that Sainz moving to Mercedes would be the best option for the Spaniard. In return, the user wants Kimi Antonelli to spend two years at Williams. Sainz can spend those two seasons in Brackley and then make up his mind about joining Audi, who enters F1 in 2026 and is one of the teams openly interested in signing him.

Speculation like this is all over social media, but what made this stand out was that Sainz actually liked the post.

A top driver, it is a surprise that Sainz hasn’t been picked up by a big team. But perhaps, the reason he is waiting so long to make up his mind is that Mercedes remains interested in him.

Sainz was rumored to be in contact with the German stable earlier this season. However, he was offered just a one-year deal, whereas he wants to secure his long-term future, which is why he wants a 1+1 contract.

Alpine has reportedly inserted a release clause in the contract they have offered Sainz which is also making him consider a return to Enstone. But if Mercedes agrees to his demands, it is unlikely that he will reject a move.

Toto Wolff’s has Max Verstappen on the Priority List before Carlos Sainz

Ever since news of Red Bull’s internal unrest became public, Toto Wolff has been on a mission to lure Verstappen to Mercedes. This has led to a squabble with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who insists that the Dutchman is going nowhere. Wolff, however, remains adamant that their path will cross someday.

At the same time, he keeps a tab on how well Sainz is doing. When asked about the chances of Sainz signing for his team, Wolff replied, “We haven’t taken a decision yet for next year. But we didn’t want to have Carlos wait as well. Because he needs to take the decisions for himself. That’s just fair.

Wolff is waiting to see what Verstappen does and how Antonelli develops. In case Antonelli isn’t ready for F1 and Verstappen stays at Red Bull, Sainz would come into play.