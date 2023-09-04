Carlos Sainz Moves Motion for Having ‘Political Dinners’ with Sergio Perez as Ferrari Star Adopts Latter’s Nickname for Spain

Carlos Sainz, who was Ferrari’s hero last weekend, showcased exemplary defensive skills at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Sainz started from pole position and held his ground at the front of the field for 14 laps before eventually losing his lead to Max Verstappen. The Spaniard revealed his willingness to adopt a new nickname but with a twist. This was after he was inspired by Sergio Perez, who is often referred to as the “Minister of Defense” in F1.

The nickname “Minister of Defense” was given to Sergio Perez, after his brilliant defensive driving to hold Lewis Hamilton up at the 2012 Abu Dhabi GP. By doing so, he played a big part in helping his teammate Verstappen win his first-ever world championship title.

Perez previously stated that while he likes the term, he would rather be known as the “Minister of Attack.” The Mexican driver supports aggressive racing without using risky maneuvers and believes in fair competition.

Carlos Sainz: ‘I’m happy to share Minister of Defense title of Spain’

During a recent press conference, Carlos Miguel Gomez of Marca posed an unexpected question to Carlos Sainz, asking if he would consider taking on the role of Spain’s Minister of Defense. The journalist posed a follow-up question about Sainz’s race and whether he thought it was at risk when Leclerc made contact with his car.

Sainz responded by expressing his willingness to share the title of Minister of Defense of Spain. The Madrid-born driver jokingly suggested that he and Perez, who is Mexican, could have a political dinner together.

Talking about this, he said, “I’m happy to share Minister of Defense titles of Spain, and Checo Mexican, no? We can have a dinner, a political dinner, no?”



Although Sergio Perez’s joke about the “Ministry of attack” was a lighthearted comment, it gave insight into his racing philosophy.

Sergio Perez wants to be known for his attacking style

Sergio Perez’s overtaking prowess has been on full display throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season. Perez has often shown that he is a master of the art of overtaking. He has been fairly aggressive during races, as was evident at the recently concluded Italian GP.

Despite his remarkable overtaking skills, Perez has stated that he wants to be known as the “Minister of Attacks” by the media. The Mexican driver’s wish is a reflection of his driving style. He wants to be known for his attacking prowess on the track.

After the race in Monza on Sunday, Sergio Perez echoed Verstappen’s sentiments. The Dutchman believes that anything can happen at the upcoming round in Singapore. There could be surprises and unexpected results on the narrow and winding Marina Bay Street Circuit.