Sergio Perez Reveals Reason Behind Unrealistic Red Bull Contract Demand: "Important To Do That For..."

Sergio Perez is standing firm on his commitment to F1, asserting that he’s ready to stay in the sport even if it’s without Red Bull. This is because he’s got bigger commitments at play.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and the Mexican is engaged in negotiations with Red Bull, demanding a fresh deal for three years. However, his request doesn’t align with Red Bull’s plans, given the abundance of contenders eyeing the coveted spot beside Max Verstappen.

Perez’s demand, however, is reasonable. Besides being a Red Bull F1 driver, multiple race winner, and a veteran of the sport, the 34-year-old is also a father.

Perez spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing his racing career with family life with RN 365. “I don’t think that if you were to do this job, you cannot be at 95% for the sake of doing it, especially when you have a family back home,” explained Perez.

However, despite his dedication, Perez admitted to grappling with uncertainties regarding the sustainability of his motivation levels, particularly in light of his familial responsibilities. “It is important to do that for my family, but I just don’t know for how long I will be able to have this motivation,” Perez confessed. “At some point, there are some priorities out of here, and it is something at some point I will have to consider how long I want to [continue].”

Reflecting on his future with the team, Perez emphasized the importance of shared goals and mutual understanding. He acknowledges the importance of an aligned vision. “We’ve been together for four years, so I do expect everything will be quite easy going forward,” explained Perez.

Sergio Perez could stay in F1 for another decade

While Sergio Perez might have his limits in mind, his father believes he’ll be in F1 for at least another decade. Despite currently lacking a contract, Antonio Perez Garibay remains confident that deals will materialize for his son.

“At the moment, he is the most sought-after driver on the grid,” explained Garibay. Garibay attributes much of his son’s desirability to his sponsorship appeal.

Speaking of the same, Garibay stated, “The best promoter of anything in the world is Sergio Perez. There is never any merchandising left from him because it always sells out very quickly.” Antonio Perez Garibay’s unwavering confidence in Sergio Perez’s future in F1 underscored his son’s marketability and potential longevity in the sport.