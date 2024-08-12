Carlos Sainz Once Used Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski to Roast Lando Norris

In 2019, when Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris first became teammates at McLaren, they quickly formed a bond that won over F1 fans. The duo, more commonly known as “Carlando,” became famous for their playful and often humorous interactions off the track.

One such memorable moment from their time together was when Sainz playfully roasted Norris on social media using a popular meme format. He used his reputation of being good-looking and a handful of other F1 drivers [all of whom were active in F1 at the time] to mock the Briton.

The meme also featured supermodel and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, who had gained initial fame through her work with an erotic magazine called ‘Treats.’ He used Ratajkowski to represent the girl that Norris supposedly likes, Sebastian Vettel to represent the intimidating father figure, and Antonio Giovinazzi to represent the protective brother.

Sainz was the girl’s crush, and Charles Leclerc represented the girl’s first love. Finally, Norris is shown wearing a cheeky bucket hat, suggesting that despite his best efforts, he’s stuck in the ‘friend zone.’

Sainz simply captioned his X (formerly Twitter) post, “Sorry @LandoNorris .”

The comment section soon flooded with hilarious comments from the fans, some even wondering if Norris was going to respond to this meme.

There was one who jokingly reassured Norris that his candid personality is exactly what girls find attractive.

Never underestimate how the power of laughter can affect a woman. You have nothing to worry about Lando — Gill Chesney (@GchesGill) October 7, 2019

Another commented with a meme showcasing Norris plotting his revenge against the Spaniard.

By sharing this meme, Sainz positioned himself as the more desirable and cool figure compared to his teammate.