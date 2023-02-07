Lewis Hamilton Once Made Fun of Beyonce’s Grammy-winning Song

Lewis Hamilton is inarguably one of the most influential drivers in modern Formula 1. Throughout his time in F1, the Briton has built a solid rapport with imminent personalities from outside the world of F1.

Hamilton shares a close bond with multiple Hollywood stars and their spouses. He is often seen hanging out with celebrities such as Beyonce, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Jay Z, Will Smith, Rihanna, Tom Cruise and etc.

In 2009, Hamilton even taught Beyonce and her husband Jay Z how to drive like a professional at the Monaco GP. But a few years later, the Mercedes star made fun of Beyonce’s Grammy-winning song in one of his Facebook posts.

Also Read: Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc Close to Breaking These Unwanted Records

Lewis Hamilton makes fun of Beyonce’s Halo song

Released in 2008, Beyonce’s Halo rocked the world of her fans as everyone was obsessed with her music. Even now Beyonce blasts over the speakers of the 90s kids.

But why did Hamilton make fun of the song sung by one of her close friends? Well, it was more of a wordplay.

F1 introduced the safety device ‘Halo’ to protect their drivers from critical injuries during a crash. There was a lot of backlash on the matter from the teams and drivers alike. Hamilton himself was one of those who were against the safety device.

In a Facebook post in 2016 when the discussions over the instalment of halo were still ongoing, Hamilton poked fun by sharing a picture of himself racing at the Singapore GP with the camera focusing on the Halo device.

Captioning the image he tagged Beyonce and said, “Beyonce wrote a song about this once I think.”

Hamilton was vehemently against the Halo device

Back in 2016, the FIA presented the teams with a demonstration of what Halo would like on a car. Several drivers and teams were not so sure about this particular addition but Hamilton turned out to be more intensely against the idea.

In an Instagram post, Hamilton wrote, “Please no! This is the worst-looking mod in F1 history. I appreciate the quest for safety but this is Formula 1, and the way it is perfectly fine.

Also Read: Alex Albon Boasts His $1 Million Classic Ride Is “Way Cooler” Than Lando Norris or Carlos Sainz’s Supercars