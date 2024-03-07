Carlos Sainz Only Bleeds Red in Love Letter to Ferrari Despite Surprise Sacking: “I Feel Like a Very Special Man”

Ferrari may have decided to part ways with Carlos Sainz at the end of the 2024 season, but the Spaniard has revealed that he will still forever support the legendary Italian outfit. In a recent interview with Esquire, the 29-year-old explained how, since childhood, he has dreamed of driving for Ferrari. Asked if driving for the Prancing Horse was in his destiny, Sainz replied, “I’d like to see it like that. I believe that every driver who watched Formula 1 as a child dreamed, sooner or later, not only of being a driver in Formula 1 but of being a Ferrari driver. I was lucky enough to make it and also win two races“.

Furthermore, Sainz added that he has felt the “inimitable” warmth of the Ferrari fans since the very beginning. The Spaniard concluded his remarks by stating that he feels like a “very special man” every time he walks into the Ferrari F1 team’s office.

Although Sainz has not achieved one of his primary goals, which is to win the world championship with Ferrari, he has won two races for the team. His first victory came at the 2022 British Grand Prix, while his second was at the Singapore GP last year.

Sainz’s win in Singapore last season was special, as he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race throughout the year. The former McLaren driver hopes to deliver many more such performances to give him the best shot at getting a seat at another top team next year.

Carlos Sainz kickstarted the 2024 season with a bang

Sainz seems to be on a mission in the 2024 season as he kickstarted the new campaign sublimely. The Spaniard finished an outstanding third position at the season opener in Bahrain, just behind the two Red Bulls of reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate, Sergio Perez.

Sainz is perhaps all the more motivated this season, as his future is still up in the air. With Ferrari confirming that Lewis Hamilton will join them in 2025, the former McLaren driver must look for a new team.

Sainz’s options to join a top team seem limited, as Mercedes is the only side with a vacancy. While the future of Perez at Red Bull is still uncertain, several reports have claimed that the Milton Keynes outfit will either sign Visa Cash App RB’s Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda to join the senior team.

Meanwhile, McLaren seems to have a settled driver line-up with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Hence, the Spaniard must ensure that he performs at his best in 2024 to give him a good chance of joining the best available team next year.