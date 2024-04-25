Wait For Red Bull, Or Make the Gamble – Time Is Running Up for Carlos Sainz as Audi Pushes For An Answer

It is no secret Sauber, soon-to-be Audi, has made Carlos Sainz their top priority for 2025. The Spaniard has proved himself to be a reliable and smart race winner. So before Audi takes shape as an F1 team, they want Sainz at the helm to become one with the team. Moreover, Audi is in a rush to lock their driver lineup. On the other hand, no other team is in a hurry as they want to wait till at least the summer break to make their decision. This is precisely where Sainz’s dilemma lies.

Red Bull, one of Sainz’s potential destinations, has openly admitted the team won’t be deciding before the summer. The bosses are satisfied with the current lineup and their output. The wait within the Red Bull camp is to see if Sergio Perez can maintain this level well into the lengthy season.

Adding more uncertainty to the mix, the Austrian team has revealed that they cannot match Audi’s lucrative offer in terms of longevity, as reported by Formu1a.uno. The Spaniard will surely appreciate some security after being surprised by Ferrari and racing with one —or two-year contracts for most of his career.

This sense of security might also inspire loyalty. Because even if the Audi project is ambitious, it does not guarantee success, at least not from the get-go. Although keeping Audi’s past in mind, the German outfit has been competitive in every racing series they’ve taken part in. Sainz doesn’t even have to look far for proof, as his father won the recent Dakar Rally with the German team. So now Sainz must choose whether to wait for Red Bull or put his faith in Audi’s project. Regardless, he has to stay because of the complexities of the driver market.

Carlos Sainz is still playing the waiting game

Carlos Sainz is playing the waiting game, even though he’s being rushed into locking a seat for himself. According to multiple rumors, the doors of all top teams are closing. Mercedes are keen on their Italian prodigy, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while Red Bull might keep their team as is for 2025 and beyond. The Aston Martin door is already shut. But this hasn’t made the Spaniard’s entourage panic, at least according to his manager Carlos Oñoro.

Speaking on F1 nation podcasts, as quoted by Planet F1, they’re patient. Sainz and Co. are still juggling a lot of options, but there won’t be any announcements shortly. He said, “There will be no big news, at least coming from us, for sure not. We’re still playing the game, so we’ll see.”

Sainz wants a timely resolution of his future but is patient, given the complex nature of the 2025 silly season. So, the Spaniard is keeping his head down and focusing on racing. As he continues to perform at the highest level, he is confident it will play out when the time is right. His future won’t be resolved before Miami, but his manager is sure it will be confirmed soon.