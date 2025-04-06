Carlos Sainz Received $43K Relief in His Fine After FIA Verified His Doctor’s Visit

GP Free Practice 1 and 2 – Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka Carlos Sainz (Spa) Of Williams Racing 55 during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025 on Friday at the Suzuka International Circuit, Suzuka, Japan on April 4, 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

During a recent F1 YouTube segment, Alex Albon named Carlos Sainz as the driver most likely to be late for the national anthem, joking it was because he’s “Latino”—a stereotype that some fans found offensive.

That said, Sainz did turn up late for the national anthem ahead of the Japanese GP earlier today. However, it wasn’t because of what Albon had claimed. It was because he was experiencing some discomfort in his stomach.

Initially fined $65,000 (€60,000), the FIA later reduced it to $22,000 (€20,000)—half of which is suspended, provided he doesn’t breach Article 19.4.b of the regulations—after reviewing the situation. This means, Sainz got a relief of around $43,000 from his original figure.

“The driver stated that just prior to the anthem, he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue, which delayed his appearance on the grid,” read a statement from the FIA, who added that they also received a doctor’s note from the Williams driver.

However, the fact that the FIA didn’t waive the fine entirely surprised many, especially since Sainz wasn’t late for just any reason—he was unwell. Still, the FIA didn’t budge; they expected him on the grid regardless. Their statement further read:

“Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time.”

So, they decided to impose a “penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024.” Back then, it was Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda who was fined €10,000 for being late to the national anthem.

The stark difference in the amounts stems from the FIA’s revised fine guidelines introduced at the start of this year. These updated rules have already faced backlash from the F1 community, and the decision to penalize Sainz—despite his legitimate reason—has only added fuel to the fire.

Growing discontent among the F1 community

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), content creator Matt Gallagher explained how the stewards likely assessed Sainz’s situation. He noted that their response would have simply been to ‘fine him,’ even after being told that ‘Sainz had a confirmed medical issue with his stomach.’

Carlos Sainz had a confirmed medical issue with his stomach and couldn’t make the national anthem on time… Stewards: Fine him https://t.co/wyF7v4VEpI — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) April 6, 2025

Sainz may be the first F1 driver to fall victim to the FIA’s stricter fine guidelines, but he won’t be the last. The motorsport governing body has already set a precedent by fining WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux €10,000 for simply using the F-word.

With the FIA continuing to enforce such authoritarian measures, it’s no surprise that F1 drivers are growing increasingly frustrated. The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), which elected Sainz as new director, had already voiced its concerns last year by issuing a detailed statement to the FIA.

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport. For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent,” a part of the GPDA’s statement read.

With the FIA paying little attention to the GPDA’s concerns and continuing to govern the sport on their own terms, it’s only natural for drivers to be frustrated. It could also be only a matter of time before they take matters into their own hands and lodge a protest.