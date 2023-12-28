Carlos Sainz Glad Ferrari Tended to Its Biggest Wound in 2023, Now Onto the Rest

Ferrari and strategic mistakes probably have an inseparable bond, at least that is the perception in F1. However, Carlos Sainz has nullified this perception to claim that the Italian outfit has improved on its strategy. Sainz believes that in 2023, strategic errors were not Ferrari’s Achilles’ heel as many assume it is. The Spaniard cited that with strategy taken care of, they will now look to improve other aspects in 2024.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Sainz explained, “I really believe that we didn’t lose that many points this year with the strategy. We didn’t get it right in some races, yes, but it wasn’t our Achilles’ heel.”

Sainz further highlighted that probably Mercedes and Red Bull also made strategic mistakes this season. Usually, both these teams implement their race strategies well. Hence, Sainz believes that only “If we (Ferrari) made more mistakes, then maybe there is still something to optimize. But it is a long way away of being our Achilles heel.”

Now having spent three seasons at the Italian outfit, the 29-year-old has gained a good understanding of how strategic operations work on the team pit wall. There is some substance in his claim as Ferrari has reduced strategic mistakes indeed relative to 2022.

Last season, multiple fumbles cost Charles Leclerc and even Carlos Sainz some great results. The 2022 Monaco GP is a classic case in point. Ferrari confused Leclerc’s strategy due to ill-timed pit stops and this resulted in him losing the race win and the podium too.

Similarly, in Silverstone, Ferrari kept the Monegasque out on old tires despite everyone pitting for fresh rubber following a late safety car. As a result, Leclerc once again failed to clinch the win or even a podium.

In contrast, 2023 did not see such big blunders. In fact, it was just the lack of pace of the Ferrari that resulted in them struggling to fight for wins.

Therefore, Sainz believes that instead of strategy, tire wear and race pace are Ferrari’s biggest weaknesses now. Regardless, these aspects do impact the strategic calls as well, so the Italian team needs to tighten these aspects too. With a 95% overhaul for 2024, the Spaniard will hope these issues get ironed out in the new car.

Is Ferrari finally going to take the step up in 2024?

After 2022 being a false dawn and 2023 being an underwhelming year, Ferrari has taken a very coy and laid-back pre-season tone for next year. Significant changes are coming to the 2024 car as team boss Frederic Vasseur claimed.

Vasseur stated that it won’t be a revolution, but they are changing 95% of the car. The Frenchman stated, “The expectation is that we are focused on ourselves. We are doing a good step forward.” However, the Ferrari boss is also aware that they cannot be complacent since their rivals will improve as well.

Vasseur highlighted that they are looking to keep up the momentum and that is motivating them for this dramatic overhaul. The 2023 season was certainly a step back from last season. Falling to third in the constructors won’t be acceptable to anyone at Maranello.

Therefore, Vasseur and the rest of the team are trying to manage expectations. With a launch date set for February 13, for the 2024 car, Ferrari will hope they can find enough pace over the winter to develop a consistent car capable of a championship challenge.