Carlos Sainz Receives Red Bull Guru’s Blessings for “Tragic” Williams Move

Carlos Sainz left many people disappointed after he announced his move to a backmarker like Williams for the 2025 season. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko labeled the same as a ‘tragic’ move.

However, Sainz’s decision to join Williams was not made lightly, as it involved weighing multiple factors and potential opportunities. According to Marko in his column at Speedweek, the Spaniard’s choice was understandable, given the context of the available alternatives.

Marko pointed out that Sauber (soon to become Audi’s works team) did not present a promising immediate future for a driver of Sainz‘s caliber and ambitions. “Audi will certainly not be one of them next year if you look at their successes,” Marko noted.

Similarly, Alpine, another option on Sainz’s radar, also came with its own set of uncertainties. Marko highlighted a key concern regarding their status as a works team.

Despite Alpine’s decision to source their engines from Mercedes in the future, it’s not certain when they will make this transition. This made it difficult for Sainz to believe in their project to become a race-winning team.

In contrast, Williams, despite being considered a backmarker in recent years, offered Sainz a more stable and promising platform. “I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation,” Marko commented.

Marko also touched upon the bittersweet nature of Sainz’s decision, labeling it “tragic“ despite being the right move. “It is of course tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team. But things should be moving forward at Williams. He has a strong engine there too,” Marko remarked.

How did James Vowles manage to convince Sainz to sign with Williams

Negotiations between Sainz and Williams have reportedly been going on for a long time. Vowles has now explained why it took so long for Sainz to decide and why the Spaniard was so particular about making the move.

With doors at top teams like Mercedes and Red Bull closed, Sainz had narrowed his options down to Audi, Alpine, and Williams. Being in constant touch with Sainz, Vowles asked him to be completely transparent about his concerns. Sainz explained that his decision was challenging because he had an attractive offer from Audi, a part of the Volkswagen group with a strong racing pedigree.

Vowles explained to the 29-year-old about ongoing improvements at Williams, including infrastructure upgrades, car performance, and new personnel hires. Vowles wanted a driver who would commit to a long-term project, and Sainz eventually understood and appreciated this vision.