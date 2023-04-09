ESPN Reporter Lashes on Sergio Perez as Red Bull Star Snubs a Young Fan’s Request Amidst Family Time

Sergio Perez, who has been in Formula 1 for over a decade, is widely popular among fans, especially in his native land Mexico, where he is hailed as a legend.

Now, with Red Bull, he regularly appears at the podium. In fact, the 33-year-old is actually aiming for championship contention. So, surely an avid fan would want to meet and greet such a prominent F1 personality.

But F1 stars are widely popular and are often surrounded by fans. At times they need privacy, and at that moment, they have the right to refuse the fans. But one fan, who is also a popular ESPN reporter, didn’t get it and took offense at Perez refusing to entertain him and his kin.

Fan lashes at Sergio Perez on the Internet

A fan, and not a normal one, but a reputed journalist from ESPN named Miguel Gonzalez released a rant on Twitter after Perez refused his child to stop for a photograph.

“Thanks to @SChecoPerez for ignoring and turning your back on my son when they were leaving the restaurant. Incredulous, I approached you to ask if you could take a picture with him, and you denied it, saying that you would come with your family. The tears you provoked were not from emotion this time,” he wrote [translated with Google].

He further adds that his child waited patiently for Perez to finish to be done at the restaurant, yet the latter refused him. This entire episode left Gonzales utterly disappointed.

Others support Sergio Perez

Don’t know what Gonzalez expected when he released his tweets against Perez. But people on social media overwhelmingly supported Perez. Many believed that Perez had every right to refuse people’s requests and that should be requested.

“There are limits for fans. Private time is one of them!” replied one user. Meanwhile, the tweets also went viral on Reddit, and fans over there also criticized Gonzalez’s words.

“Checo doesn’t owe you a damn thing,” wrote a user on Reddit. Charles Leclerc also complained about people reaching his doorstep. Apparently, the Ferrari star’s address in Monaco got leaked. With this, F1 drivers’ privacy concern has generated a pressing topic among F1 fans.