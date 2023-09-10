George Russell Reveals the Three Hot Topics of Discussion on Mysterious F1 Drivers WhatsApp Group

George Russell recently opened up on the mysterious F1 drivers’ WhatsApp group. It had nothing but three hot topics that the drivers discussed regularly. Russell, being the head of the drivers’ association named GPDA, revealed this information as he listed the top three problems the grid faces, as per RaceFans.

Advertisement

The Mercedes driver plays an important role in the group. A group that he calls very “united.” He basically acts as the mouthpiece of the F1 drivers. Russell was appointed as the head back in 2021 and works alongside F1 driver Alexander Wurz and legal consultant Anastasia Fowle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1698300911548780871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The GPDA allows its drivers to share their experiences, concerns, and thoughts over safety, sports, and other related matters with Formula 1. One such example was how the drivers were contacted before the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead.

What are the three problems the drivers discussed?

Speaking exclusively about this to RaceFans, George Russell said, “I think it’s a very united group at the moment, between all of the drivers. We talk regularly about certain issues or topics that we want to improve – not just necessarily in Formula 1, but in the sport globally.”

Admittedly, the three problems that the drivers discussed were safety, entertainment, and driveability of the car. Safety being the first and foremost issue, he stated, “You want the circuits to be, to a degree, as safe as possible – no unnecessary risks.”

Following this comes the entertainment factor, such as the DRS positioning, tire degradation, format, etc. Then comes the third and final one, where they discuss the cars. Be it the lightest, heaviest, or fastest, and how driveable the car is.

Advertisement

What other topics do the F1 drivers discuss on their WhatsApp group?

The F1 drivers having a WhatsApp group where they discuss everything first came to light during the Russia-Ukraine fallout back in 2022. It was the same time when Nikita Mazepin was sacked.

As Haas sacked the former Haas driver, the drivers discussed it in the group. Apart from this, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared two interesting facts about the group.

While Norris shared that the F1 WhatsApp group has the legend James Hunt’s photo as the group icon, Piastri shared that the drivers at times indulge themselves in sharing a meme or two in the group. Apart from this, the WhatsApp group is also used to share New Year wishes and other celebratory messages.