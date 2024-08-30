Carlos Sainz Reveals He Made His Father Cry on His First Day as a Ferrari Driver

Carlos Sainz’s dream of driving for Ferrari became a reality in 2021 when he was chosen to replace outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel at the Maranello-based outfit. Since then, Sainz has achieved several milestones, including his first F1 win in 2022. However, one moment that always stood out was watching his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., cry the first time he got into a Ferrari car.

Sainz’s first official day as a Ferrari driver came at the Fiorano circuit ahead of the 2021 season. That day, his father shed tears of happiness upon seeing his son in red overalls.

In an interview with Motorsport, Sainz said, “I saw my father who was there with me that day very emotional. Then he wiped away a tear when I was about to leave the garage. It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”

Sainz has won three races—the 2022 British GP, the 2023 Singapore GP, and the 2024 Australian GP—during his time with Ferrari and has established himself as a top driver, building a strong on-track partnership with his teammate Charles Leclerc.

This weekend, the 29-year-old will step into the SF-24, for the last time as a Ferrari driver at Monza in front of the Tifosi. Representing the prancing horse at the ‘temple of speed’ is special, and Sainz will hold the memories fondly in his heart.

“Hearing everyone singing and screaming your name. It’s something that will stay with me forever. Something I’ll be able to tell my grandchildren about one day,” said Sainz while talking about his 2023 Monza pole position.

Only good memories in Sainz’s heart

Despite this being Sainz’s last Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, he admitted that he wasn’t feeling sad. Instead, the Madrid-born driver put a wholesome and positive spin on the situation.

Sainz looked back on the success he achieved with Ferrari, and wants to make more good memories before he leaves for Williams in 2025. “At the moment I don’t feel any melancholy. But I have a great desire to take advantage of this opportunity, which may be my last with a Ferrari at Monza,” he said.

Sainz has nine races remaining with Ferrari before his time at Maranello comes to an end. Considering he will drive for a team that is struggling to get into points next year, Sainz wants to utilize every opportunity possible to fight for podiums, and if possible, wins.