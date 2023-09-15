Carlos Sainz Starts Beef With Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are dog lovers and often spend time with their pets when they are not racing. Both the Spaniard and the Briton often also put up posts on their social media handles with their pets. Even though both Sainz and Hamilton love their pets, the former thinks that their dogs won’t get along well with each other. Sainz gave a bizarre reason as to why he believes so.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, the interviewer asked Sainz if he had ever thought of introducing his dog to Hamilton’s dog, Roscoe. In reply, the 29-year-old said, “He’s (Sainz’s) a country dog. They wouldn’t get along“.

Sainz then added that his dog would not like to spend time in the city. Many fans were not happy with the Spaniard’s answer as they believe that he has a habit of starting beef with others.

Fans react to Sainz’s answer

After hearing Carlos Sainz’s reply, some fans such as Yan wonder how the Spaniard and Lewis Hamilton’s dogs would react if they met each other.

Meanwhile, several other fans such as Stefanie fail to understand why is Sainz beginning “beef with Roscoe“.

Then, there are some other fans who want Sainz to leave Roscoe out of this topic.

Sainz’s recent remarks about his dog not getting along with Roscoe are interesting as a fan pointed out how he once made remarks in stark contrast a few years ago.

Carlos Sainz once wanted his dog to meet Roscoe

As revealed by Tami, Carlos Sainz once reached out to Lewis Hamilton and asked the Briton if their dogs could get to know each other. The Spaniard revealed that his dog’s name is Piñón and that he believes his pet will get along with Roscoe.

Sainz then asked Hamilton to plan a day when their two dogs could meet each other. However, just three years since that incident, Sainz no longer believes that his dog will get along with Roscoe.