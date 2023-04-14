HomeSearch

Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Entire F1 Community Expresses Grief as Craig Breen Passes Away

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 14/04/2023

Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Entire F1 Community Expresses Grief as Craig Breen Passes Away

IMAGO / Action Plus

Earlier this week, the entire motorsports world was shocked and saddened at the demise of Irish rally driver Craig Breen. Breen passed away in an accident while testing ahead of a race in Croatia, and tributes poured in from all over the world. The likes of Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, and Esteban Ocon among others in the F1 community joined in on offering condolences to his family and friends.

Hyundai Motorsports, the team Breen was driving for, announced his demise on Thursday. They also added that Breen’s co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the unfortunate incident that took his teammate’s life.

Sainz, who drives for Ferrari in Formula 1, took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Breen.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Craig Breen,” the Spaniard wrote. “My condolences to his family and friends.”

Other F1 drivers who joined Sainz in paying tribute to Craig Breen

Sainz wasn’t the only F1 driver to pay tribute to the Irishman. Alfa Romeo driver and Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas took to his Twitter account to pay respect, followed by Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon.

“A very sad day,” wrote Ocon. “My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends.”

Other than drivers, the official Twitter handle of F1 also posted a message for him, along with Mercedes and Red Bull’s social media handles. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem too, offered condolences to Breen’s family and friends.

What happened to Breen?

The exact reason behind Breen’s death has not been discussed in public as of yet. The Irish driver, who was competing in the rallying championship for Hyundai, was taking part in a test-event ahead of the race.

As per reports, his car went off the road and hit a pole. In their official statement, Hyundai did not comment on what happened or how he passed away. All they said was they were “deeply saddened” about Breen losing his life.

 

Share this article
About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee