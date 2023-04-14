Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Entire F1 Community Expresses Grief as Craig Breen Passes Away

Earlier this week, the entire motorsports world was shocked and saddened at the demise of Irish rally driver Craig Breen. Breen passed away in an accident while testing ahead of a race in Croatia, and tributes poured in from all over the world. The likes of Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, and Esteban Ocon among others in the F1 community joined in on offering condolences to his family and friends.

Hyundai Motorsports, the team Breen was driving for, announced his demise on Thursday. They also added that Breen’s co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the unfortunate incident that took his teammate’s life.

Sainz, who drives for Ferrari in Formula 1, took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Breen.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Craig Breen,” the Spaniard wrote. “My condolences to his family and friends.”

Other F1 drivers who joined Sainz in paying tribute to Craig Breen

Sainz wasn’t the only F1 driver to pay tribute to the Irishman. Alfa Romeo driver and Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas took to his Twitter account to pay respect, followed by Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon.

“A very sad day,” wrote Ocon. “My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends.”

Alpine’s thoughts are with Hyundai and the family and friends of Craig Breen at this sad time. https://t.co/Q246ZxGwFM — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 13, 2023

Other than drivers, the official Twitter handle of F1 also posted a message for him, along with Mercedes and Red Bull’s social media handles. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem too, offered condolences to Breen’s family and friends.

We join the motorsport community in mourning the loss of Craig Breen, and send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, team-mates and fans across the world. https://t.co/QXdYH7k79F — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 13, 2023

What happened to Breen?

The exact reason behind Breen’s death has not been discussed in public as of yet. The Irish driver, who was competing in the rallying championship for Hyundai, was taking part in a test-event ahead of the race.

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport pic.twitter.com/GLNXbphVQW — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 13, 2023

As per reports, his car went off the road and hit a pole. In their official statement, Hyundai did not comment on what happened or how he passed away. All they said was they were “deeply saddened” about Breen losing his life.