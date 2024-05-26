Carlos Sainz Wants to Swap Roles With Golfing Legend Tiger Woods – “That’s One of My Dreams”

Perhaps the worst-kept secret in Carlos Sainz’s life is his love for Golf. He has dedicated time toward his passion every time he’s away from the track. He has made enough progress to become part of competitive tournaments as well and compete against the pros. Getting better at the sport, the Spaniard now wants to get a taste of how the best of the best do it. So, during a Q&A hosted by Ray-Ban with the Ferrari men, Sainz confessed his childhood dream.

When asked, “If you could swap roles with another athlete for a day, who would it be and how would you spend a day in their shoes?” Sainz replied, “You know I’m a big golfer, so having the swing of Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy for a day and see how the ball feels when it comes out of the club head, that’s one of my dreams.”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy need no introduction. They have been on top of their game and the Golf world for ages. So, if Sainz ever gets the opportunity, he wants to experience what a swing on the greens feels like coming from their clubs with their years of experience. However, this desire might be a little difficult to fulfill.

Although, if the Spaniard keeps progressing as steadily as he has been, he might get to play a round with the Golf legends. Sainz has already broken into the Golf circles with the Ryder Cup and the Netflix Cup, even winning the latter. So, meeting the legends might be a realistic possibility.

Carlos Sainz expresses his nervousness about meeting Tiger Woods

Sainz played and even beat Grant Horvat, an American Golfer, during a recent meet-up. Despite beating someone he has high regard for and gaining confidence, he is still nervous about meeting Tiger Woods. The 29-year-old made the honest admission of meeting the American which is in conflict with his nervousness.

As quoted by Eurosport, he said, “He’s the only guy that I think I would be nervous meeting. It sounds strange that I say that. I’ve met Rafael Nadal, I met Michael Schumacher back in the day, and many, many others, but Tiger I think would impress me.”

With 15 majors and 82 PGA Tour wins, Tiger Woods has ruled an era and inspired a whole generation of Goflers. The American is one of the greatest the sport has ever seen. So, despite rubbing shoulders with the greats from the F1 and Tennis worlds, the Ferrari man admitted only Woods would make him nervous. Such is his aura!