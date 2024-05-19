Miami Was Just the Beginning, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Plan Next Party After Imola GP

Following his maiden F1 race win in Miami, Lando Norris went on a two-day celebratory spree alongside his friend Max Verstappen. The Briton extended his stay in Miami, just so that he could party hard and is now ready to do the same in Imola.

Norris, who qualified in P3 (but will start P2 thanks to Oscar Piastri’s penalty), spoke candidly about his plans after the Emilia-Romagna GP. Pole-sitter Verstappen asked Norris if he was up for a game of padel, to which Norris agreed to, but suggested other activities as well.

max: most important question, are we playing Padel next week?

lando: yeah, should I book it already? a bit of golf?

max: i can be your caddie. i can’t hit a ball man, i’ll be there for the drinks! i love this duo

pic.twitter.com/xDQOon8YyZ — ray (@ln4norris) May 18, 2024

Norris brought golf up, and Verstappen offered his services as a ‘caddie’. He did so because he isn’t very good at the sport, and what he said thereafter was reminiscent of their Miami GP afterparty.

“I’ll be there for the drinks!”

Celebrating a maiden race win isn’t uncommon among F1 drivers. However, very few have partied as hard as Norris and Verstappen have. The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for instance, had very different ways of marking their first Grand Prix victories.

The Mercedes duo reflects on Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’s party scenes

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen’s party scenes made their rounds on social media and also around the F1 paddock. According to photojournalist Kym Illman, Verstappen had 18 Gin and Tonics to celebrate Norris’ win.

It triggered a trend within the paddock, with the likes of Russell and Hamilton looking back on their first F1 wins.

Neither of them, however, celebrated as hard as Norris or Verstappen. Russell said, “I don’t think I partied as much as Lando.” His teammate Hamilton agreed, and stated, “Lando and Max went pretty hard, I think.”

george: i dont think i partied as much as lando after [my first win]..

lewis: lando and max went pretty hard, i think hope they enjoyed backwards cap max as much as me pic.twitter.com/hatSBu13ok — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 17, 2024

Nonetheless, Verstappen and Norris are ready to go at it again. The two also have a mutual friend in world-famous Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. The latter often accompanies them to their parties, and could do so again after their outing in Imola.