Charles Leclerc’s Viral Video From 2024 Breaches 100M Views Mark to Set F1 Social Media Record

Second place winner Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari celebrates on the podium after after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar | Credits: IMAGO / Naushad

Ever since Lewis Hamilton arrived in Maranello to officially kickstart his Ferrari stint, the Italian outfit has had its social media go into overdrive mode. The amount of views and likes on their Instagram posts and videos featuring the seven-time world champion has skyrocketed their engagement overall.

The kind of engagement that posts pertaining to Hamilton are receiving has also had a ripple effect on some of the other Ferrari posts. In fact, one video that featured Charles Leclerc last year has crossed over 100 million views during this boost.

The video in question shows Leclerc being nonchalant and lazy while signing autographs on some merchandise pamphlets. While it doesn’t sound exciting, the way the Monegasque driver is staring at the camera, as if he wishes to get done with the monotonous task at hand, does the trick on the viewers.

It was posted on November 1st, 2024, ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. This was a period when both Leclerc and his former teammate Carlos Sainz had won the last two races respectively in Austin and Mexico City.

At the time of writing, the video has over 102 million views and over 5.5 million likes. Per @f1gossippofficial, it has broken the record of the most-watched Instagram video in F1.

It seems to be a random spike for this particular video due to the algorithm, as Leclerc hasn’t been as trending in the F1 community with Hamilton’s Ferrari welcome taking all the spotlight. The Scuderia have also got two of the most-liked photos in F1 on Instagram, owing to Hamilton’s arrival.

One of those posts features Hamilton‘s first-day picture in front of the famous office of Enzo Ferrari, which stimulated all of the F1 community to hail the British driver’s aura!

Hamilton’s aura dripping at Maranello

The afternoon of January 20th awakened the F1 world to Hamilton’s first spotting in Maranello, Italy, as he arrived for his first day with Ferrari. The official photographs of the former Mercedes driver with his new team bosses and engineers started to drop as the day passed by. And that one picture took everyone’s breath away.

Hamilton was standing in front of the late Enzo Ferrari’s office and also had the classic Ferrari F40 right behind him. It was a mesmerizing view to see the seven-time world champion finally start his new association with F1’s most successful and storied Constructor, that too, in some style.

Many speculated about the symbolic meaning of the photograph as it had seven windows of the Ferrari office, which indicated Hamilton’s seven titles, and one door to the record eighth world championship. While Ferrari hasn’t confirmed if that is the case, the photo on Instagram has garnered over 5.5 million likes.

Meanwhile, another picture of Hamilton wearing Ferrari’s scarlet red overalls for the first time also went viral, garnering over 4.2 million likes until now. In this picture as well, the 40-year-old has given a serious expression as he seems utterly focused on being successful with Ferrari.