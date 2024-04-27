“I Call Bullsh*t on That”: Attempts to Downplay Adrian Newey’s Contribution to Red Bull’s Success Face Resistance

A lot of chatter has ensued in the paddock with respect to Adrian Newey’s contributions to Red Bull’s latest era of dominance. It is being said that the 65-year-old’s efforts in terms of designing Red Bulls’ car have been undermined with suggestions that he is not ultimately responsible for the team’s recent epic run of form. In reply, the hosts of The Red Flags Podcast have explained why they disagree with this notion.

On the podcast, the hosts discussed the impact Newey has had on the latest ground-effect cars designed by the team. They poise Newey as one of the most integral persons within the team who have directly helped Red Bull to the rampant glory they’ve enjoyed since 2022.

“I call bullsh*t on that. I call bullsh*t on that, I think he is the leader. He leads that team,” explained the hosts. They then went on to also explain that the team might have technical experts within their ranks but Newey is the creative lead who has gone on to design the radical concept that has led Max Verstappen and the team to multiple titles.

The efforts to undermine Newey’s importance to the team have come from within the Red Bull camp itself. Erik Van Haren recently revealed that since the news of Newey wanting to leave the team emerged, insiders have begun downplaying the Briton’s importance and his role within the team.

Adrian Newey is frustrated at Red Bull

As per the reports of BBC’s Andrew Benson, Adrian Newey is disgruntled at Red Bull. As per the report, Newey’s frustrations began soon after Red Bull GmbH began investigating Christian Horner. Horner was being investigated after a female employee accused him of “inappropriate behavior” towards her.

Horner was later acquitted of the grievances by an independent barrister. But an internal power struggle then reportedly ensued with Horner on one side, and Helmut Marko and the Verstappens on the other. This inner turmoil was reported as the single biggest motivator for Newey to call it quits on his time at the team since he felt isolated.

Moreover, it seems as though Horner’s attitude also irked Newey. Horner was quoted as saying he could win without both Verstappen and Newey, as per a report from the Auto Motor und Sport. Although several reports have claimed that Newey is keen on leaving Red Bull, no official statement has been issued about the same.