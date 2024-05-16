Carlos Sainz Enjoys American Greens With Golf Star Grant Horvat and It Ends With a Challenge

Apart from his racing prowess, Carlos Sainz has been showcasing his talents in the world of golf as well. The Spaniard got a golden opportunity recently to play with Grant Horvat. The Ferrari man considers the YouTube golfer one of the best with the best golf swing he’s ever seen. Despite being a YouTube golfer, Sainz considers the American a pro as well. Still, the F1 driver won against the professional golfer!

Proving his talents over 18 holes, Carlos Sainz won the game against Horvat by one point. However, as seen in his Miami GP Vlog before the game began, the Ferrari man expressed his concerns.

He said, “This is going to be very hard, man. It’s going to get harder and harder.” Despite being nervous, the 29-year-old was on par with a player he has such massive respect. Sainz confessed, “he’s so good” right after a shot.

To break the ice, the Spaniard even taught Horvat how to say Birdie in his native language. Horvat struggled massively with the pronunciation as the Ferrari driver laughed it off after multiple tries. Apart from that, the two enjoyed the day playing an intense round of golf.

After the match and exchanging necessities, Horvat said, “We’re going to have to do a rematch. Same place, next year!” Now, Sainz has another opportunity to prove his skills on the American greens against a player he respects. This gives the Madrid-born something to look forward to for the 2025 Miami GP, apart from the race.

Carlos Sainz is proving his Golf talents in the Netflix and Ryder Cup

This isn’t the first time Carlos Sainz, the golf enthusiast has taken time out for the sport. He has been improving and has earned a handicap of 9 which made him a viable option for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Spaniard was famously part of the star-studded cup lineup teaming up alongside Tommaso Perrino. He battled against the likes of Kip Popert and Tennis legend Novak Djokovic. However, despite an impressive performance, the F1 star’s team lost 3-1.

However, Sainz turned his fortunes around in the Netflix Cup ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas GP. The 29-year-old partnered with American pro golfer Justin Thomas. The PGA golfer and F1 man played and won the first round against his old friend Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler.

Sainz and Co. then advanced to the final where they played against Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau. These F1 and pro golfer duos made for an entertaining watch as they competed in the closest-to-the-pin challenge. In the end, the Ferrari man and two-time PGA winner took the trophy home.