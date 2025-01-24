Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca Donaldson Drives a $433K Ferrari to a Lunch Date With Clothing Brand Owner

It is quite common for fans to see F1 racers take out some of their most luxurious cars for a spin. Carlos Sainz himself has driven some exquisite Ferrari automobiles in his four-year stint with the Prancing Horse. However, this time it was Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson who drove a $433k Ferrari — the Purosangue.

The Purosanque is Ferrari’s first-ever SUV model. It is powered by a V12 engine and has 715 horsepower. What is remarkable about this car is that it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, its top speed is 193 mph, and a torque of 528 lb-ft.

Per @f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, the Scottish model drove this car for a lunch date with Guzman Colilla’s girlfriend, Francina Florit, who owns a clothing brand called Gin Lemon Menorca Vibes. Florit often promotes her own brand by posting pictures of several t-shirts she wears.

Meanwhile, Colilla is the founder of a famous creative agency for athletes in Spain, The Crown Creators. Prior to starting his own agency, he worked at Real Madrid as part of their social media team and helped Los Blancos hit over 300 million followers across all its social media channels.

Working with Real Madrid has helped Colilla work with some of the most famous soccer stars, including five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, former Los Blancos captain Marcelo, and six-time UEFA Champions League winner Luka Modric. Working with these stars gave him the confidence that he could start his own company and make it successful.

Per DB Journey, Colilla “doesn’t believe in luck. He believes in perfectly timed connections, self-belief and knowing when to take a leap of faith and it’s served him well”.