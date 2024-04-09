Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca Donaldson Headlines for Famed Fashion Magazine; Reveals Heartfelt Gesture For Ferrari Star

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson featured in the Australian fashion magazine, Russh recently. Donaldson, a renowned model based in Scotland, often makes headlines for brands, and this was no exception. However, her heartfelt gesture for Sainz this time around, during her interaction, grabbed all the attention!

The Scottish model and entrepreneur discussed several aspects of her life and this was when she made a sweet revelation. When asked what she was reading, or listening to at the moment, she replied, “Does Duolingo count? I’m learning Spanish at the moment.”

Donaldson is dubbed as the biggest fan of the Spanish F1 driver from Ferrari, who is reportedly her boyfriend too. So, it’s not out of the ordinary for her, coming from an English-speaking country, to try and learn Spanish.

Even though she is all up for Spanish, going back to her homeland is something she does not say no to. Like many of us who regard home as a safe haven, it’s the same for her, who enjoys going back to Scotland, her comfort space.

Notably, Rebecca Donaldson is often traveling to different parts of the world due to her profession, but her support for Sainz also brings her to the F1 paddocks. Just like her last year’s visits to Mexico City and Las Vegas, she also visited the Australian GP where the #55 driver won.

Rebecca Donaldson stood with Carlos Sainz during his mega win

Carlos Sainz had all the support in the world in Melbourne from his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, whom he has been dating since 2023. In the said Australian GP, Sainz won the third F1 race of his career, bringing delight to both Donaldson and him.

Rebecca was spotted standing near the podium during the celebration when Sainz celebrated his win. This win in Melbourne marked an important occasion for him, who had appendicitis surgery just the race before in Saudi Arabia.

Most importantly, it arrived just in the nick of time, a month after the 29-year-old lost his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton. Currently, Carlos Sainz is in the form of his life and his excellent run of form saw him in podiums in all three races he took part in.

This was no less than a fitting redemption for Sainz after the Italian team decided to retain Charles Leclerc instead of him. Apparently, he has been outperforming Leclerc since the start of 2024. The former McLaren driver can only continue this form of him and help himself with the best possible seat for 2025 and beyond.