mobile app bar

Carmen Mundt Recalls Living Away From George Russell for Career as Fan Points Out Her ‘Privilege’

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carmen Mundt Recalls Living Away From George Russell for Career as Fan Points Out Her ‘Privilege’

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

George Russell’s partner Carmen Montero Mundt recently revealed through a Q&A on her Instagram story how she took a plunge into the world of self-employment. Having a background in financial planning, she invests her money in businesses established by women entrepreneurs for profit.

Before that, she was working in a full-time role as an investment banker, which she eventually quit to basically create a job for herself. However, her story got called out by one of her followers who pointed out that not everyone is as privileged as herself to quit their job and become self-employed.

Mundt reacted to this comment through another story, where, while she agreed with the sentiments of the fan, she also explained how she had to make sacrifices to get to this stage in her career.

Mundt wrote, “Very rational comment to make and 1,100% agree. I lived in London for two years while my partner was living abroad to ensure I had enough savings and felt comfortable taking the risk of being self-employed.”

“I had financial targets before I stopped working for a company that I knew where enough to jump into the unknown (risk) without too much pressure. Financial planning is essential for me,” she concluded.

Mundt’s hard work did pay off as she announced earlier this year that she’s moving in with Russell at his home in the principality of Monaco.

Mundt loves working in finance

Mundt has always been a career-oriented person and takes both her work and her passion for helping people become financially independent very seriously. In fact, she met with Russell while she was still pursuing her degree in Business Management.

Speaking about her education, she has a Diploma in Asset allocation and Risk management from the University of Geneva. She then pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster.

As for her work history, she has worked with several investment firms between 2019 and 2023 as both an intern and a full-time employee. They include Ruffer LLP, Delta Capita, and W1 Investment Group.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these