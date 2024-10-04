Carmen Mundt Recalls Living Away From George Russell for Career as Fan Points Out Her ‘Privilege’

George Russell’s partner Carmen Montero Mundt recently revealed through a Q&A on her Instagram story how she took a plunge into the world of self-employment. Having a background in financial planning, she invests her money in businesses established by women entrepreneurs for profit.

Before that, she was working in a full-time role as an investment banker, which she eventually quit to basically create a job for herself. However, her story got called out by one of her followers who pointed out that not everyone is as privileged as herself to quit their job and become self-employed.

Mundt reacted to this comment through another story, where, while she agreed with the sentiments of the fan, she also explained how she had to make sacrifices to get to this stage in her career.

Mundt wrote, “Very rational comment to make and 1,100% agree. I lived in London for two years while my partner was living abroad to ensure I had enough savings and felt comfortable taking the risk of being self-employed.”

“I had financial targets before I stopped working for a company that I knew where enough to jump into the unknown (risk) without too much pressure. Financial planning is essential for me,” she concluded.

George Russell’s partner Carmen Mundt explains how she had to make sacrifices to built herself the life she wanted. pic.twitter.com/o6DrfkAQcA — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) October 4, 2024

Mundt’s hard work did pay off as she announced earlier this year that she’s moving in with Russell at his home in the principality of Monaco.

Mundt loves working in finance

Mundt has always been a career-oriented person and takes both her work and her passion for helping people become financially independent very seriously. In fact, she met with Russell while she was still pursuing her degree in Business Management.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Speaking about her education, she has a Diploma in Asset allocation and Risk management from the University of Geneva. She then pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster.

As for her work history, she has worked with several investment firms between 2019 and 2023 as both an intern and a full-time employee. They include Ruffer LLP, Delta Capita, and W1 Investment Group.