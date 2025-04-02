Carmen Mundt Reveals How She Balances Between Work and “Supporting” Boyfriend George Russell

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Cicuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 8, 2024. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Being a partner to a Formula 1 driver is hectic in itself. With a 24-race calendar, drivers and teams have a packed schedule all year long, which sometimes means their partners can’t support them at every race weekend. For George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, this challenge is even greater due to her own professional commitments.

Mundt, who has been in a relationship with the Mercedes driver since 2020, holds a degree in Business and Finance and has a full-time career in the field.

Yet, she manages to support Russell and travel with him to races quite frequently.

Recently, she shared on Instagram how she manages this balance. Responding to a question in her stories, she said, “The same way as any other couple with an ordinary life does. There’s always a compromise, but we generally take things in a very positive way!”

The 26-year-old went on to reveal that her weekdays are packed, with Mondays to Fridays dedicated solely to her work. She also shared that Russell fully supports her as she focuses on building a career in finance.

Her relationship with Russell has also placed her in the spotlight within the F1 WAG community. She experienced this firsthand at the Australian GP earlier this month when she was swarmed by adoring fans as she walked into the paddock with him.

That said, she has also carved out a niche for herself on social media through influencer work in finance. Her posts on financial management have earned her a dedicated following, and she has even used the platform to publish her own e-book.

Last year, she released an e-book highlighting the importance of financial management and planning for women. This stemmed from her own struggles with financial independence. “I learned the importance of financial education early on, when my family went bankrupt. It impacted every aspect of our lives, but it also taught me a crucial lesson: Knowledge is power,” she had explained.

Mundt met Russell in 2020 when she was still a finance student, and it looks like their relationship has blossomed to a point where they are finally ready to settle down. Rumors of a secret engagement have been circulating after recent vacation photos showed the Spaniard hiding her left hand in her pocket as Russell picked her up.

They certainly appear on their way to becoming one of the paddock’s most powerful couples—Russell, with his success in F1, and Mundt, with her commanding presence as she thrives in her own ventures off the track.