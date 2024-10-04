George Russell Made to Change His Outfit After Sharing Identical Look With GF Carmen Mundt

With a three-week break before the US Grand Prix, F1 drivers have plenty of time to spend with their loved ones. George Russell and his partner Carmen Mundt were supposedly heading out for a fun time when they found themselves in a conundrum — they had picked the same outfit.

As seen in a couple of recent Instagram stories shared by Mundt, both she and Russell were wearing the same all-white outfit. What’s goofy about it is that they both even had identical sweaters on, which might suggest that it wasn’t just a mere coincidence.

In the first part of the story, a short video clip, the duo discussed who had copied who. The Mercedes star claimed that Mundt had copied his looks.

“Why have you copied exactly what I am wearing,” asked Russell, to which Mundt replied, “You did that on purpose”. The British driver followed up by saying that he hadn’t done anything on purpose but Mundt insisted that he did, in response to which the Mercedes racer said, “You’re changing.”

However, in the very next slide of the story, Russell was the one wearing a navy blue top. Therefore, it’s clear who had to change up.