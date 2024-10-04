mobile app bar

George Russell Made to Change His Outfit After Sharing Identical Look With GF Carmen Mundt

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
George Russell Made to Change His Outfit After Sharing Identical Look With GF Carmen Mundt

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

With a three-week break before the US Grand Prix, F1 drivers have plenty of time to spend with their loved ones. George Russell and his partner Carmen Mundt were supposedly heading out for a fun time when they found themselves in a conundrum — they had picked the same outfit.

As seen in a couple of recent Instagram stories shared by Mundt, both she and Russell were wearing the same all-white outfit. What’s goofy about it is that they both even had identical sweaters on, which might suggest that it wasn’t just a mere coincidence.

In the first part of the story, a short video clip, the duo discussed who had copied who. The Mercedes star claimed that Mundt had copied his looks.

“Why have you copied exactly what I am wearing,” asked Russell, to which Mundt replied, “You did that on purpose”. The British driver followed up by saying that he hadn’t done anything on purpose but Mundt insisted that he did, in response to which the Mercedes racer said, “You’re changing.”

However, in the very next slide of the story, Russell was the one wearing a navy blue top. Therefore, it’s clear who had to change up.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these