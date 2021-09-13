“Champion with the Prancing Horse” – Charles Leclerc to extend his contract with Ferrari until 2026 in bid to become world champion

“Champion with the Prancing Horse” – Charles Leclerc is set to extend his contract with Ferrari for two more seasons as he strives to put the giants back on the top of the championship podium.

Charles Leclerc has been a Ferrari man ever since he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016. Since then, he has won the GP3 series and Formula 2 in successive years as part of the FDA. He then went on to make his F1 debut with Ferrari partner Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018.

His rookie season was impressive enough for Ferrari to bring him to the works team. Since then, it has been no looking back, winning two races (2019 Belgian and Italian Grands Prix) and nine pole positions. Currently, he finds himself as the de-facto leader of the most successful team of the sport.

His current contract runs into 2024, and Leo Turrini, one of Italy’s leading Formula 1 experts, expects the contract to extend for two more seasons.

“It is nice to know Charles has confidentially expressed the desire to extend the contract that binds him to Ferrari until the end of 2026. The current agreement expires in 2024.

“Given that, with an understatement, I could define the current performance of the red car as less than exciting, Leclerc evidently believes the conditions are right for him to realize his big dream, to become champion with the Prancing Horse.”

Was Charles Leclerc set to join Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen?

This would have been a stuff of dreams, reminding fans of the explosive pairing of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Red Bull had reportedly approached Leclerc to replace Alex Albon for this season, but he declined. He also dismissed the suggestion he was disappointed with Ferrari’s fall as “nonsense”.

“The rumours about my hypothetical discontent are all nonsense.

“I am calm at Maranello and there is a good synergy with Carlos Sainz. This allows us to work better and to concentrate as much as possible on a project in which I firmly believe.

“Lately we have managed to take the right path, managing to make a lot of progress compared to last season.”

