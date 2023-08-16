Champion’s One Simple Word Opposing Max Verstappen and Red Bull Shakes Up F1 Community

Max Verstappen and dominance are two words that have been found in every discussion this F1 season. It has been an undeniable phenomenon and and while some people are bored of it others choose to enjoy the talent on display. It is undeniable that Verstappen is in a league of his own. However, the pride his team has for him got a tad bit too much as Helmut Marko was quickly humbled for his recent statements.

Pleased with his prodigy, Marko was full of praise for Verstappen in a recent interview with Motorsport Total. He stated, “If there are such conditions, he puts an AlphaTauri or Haas, who is a qualifying car, on pole.”

While the beastly RB19 has also been a major contributing factor to Verstappen’s 314 points in the championship, ignoring its effects would be a disservice. The statement had already made its waves through social media sites, but 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button couldn’t help but scoff at the statement.

On an Instagram post that depicted Marko’s words, Button just had one simple word to humble the team: “No.” This did not go unnoticed by fans who were quick to praise the driver for his statement.

F1 fans put Jenson Button on a pedestal

Button had hit the right nerve with fans, who were not only fed up with Verstappen’s uninterrupted charge, but also Red Bull’s constant boasting about their driver. Thus, they removed Verstappen from the pedestal and gave the place to Button instead. As one fan preached: “In a world full of Helmut Markos, be a Jenson Button.”

Button had thus earned some newfound respect from the fans. He just needed one word to put Red Bull in place, and fans appreciated it.

Max Verstappen impresses Button

Brushing off Marko’s ridiculous claim didn’t mean that Button is blind to the driver Max Verstappen is. Neither has he dismissed Red Bull’s unwavering dominion over the grid.

Button had said, “I’m surprised by all the advantage they have… they did exceptionally well in Milton Keynes, they interpreted the new regulations in the best way.”

While praising Verstappen, Button believed that the Dutch Lion was set apart from the rest of the grid. “He has always been exceptional. What I like about him is that he says what he thinks. It’s nice that there are such different personalities in Formula 1. If everyone looked alike, it would be boring.”

Thus, while Verstappen’s easy wins might get boring, such is the nature of the sport and such is the talent the Red Bull champion possesses. In the midst of yet another era of greatness, one should enjoy it while it lasts.