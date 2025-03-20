mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri’s Mistake in Melbourne Identified to Be a ‘Carbon Copy’ of 24-Year-Old Error by Michael Schumacher

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

The Australian Grand Prix has not been kind to the Aussies as no driver from down under has managed to finish on the podium in their home race since this race became a part of the F1 calendar in 1985. Oscar Piastri had a brilliant chance to change that last weekend.

However, a mistake cost him dearly, resulting in him finishing only P9. Coming into the penultimate corner on lap 45 of the race, the #81 driver went off track and spun into the grass.

Just moments ago, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris did the same thing from the lead of the race but managed to hold on. While debriefing Piastri’s incident, F1 TV Analyst and former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer expressed his sympathy for the Australian.

Palmer then went back into the archives and picked out a similar moment with Michael Schumacher during the 2001 Malaysian GP.

During lap three of that race, both the Ferraris of Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello went off into the grass in tricky conditions. While Barrichello was able to rejoin the track safely, Schumacher got entangled with the grass in the run-off area.

But unlike Piastri, Schumacher was able to put on a brilliant recovery drive. By the time the chequered flag came out, the German took the win for Ferrari. What made Schumacher’s drive even more compelling was that he was facing car issues into the final phase of the Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s win helped him overtake Nigel Mansell’s and Ascari’s joint record of five victories in a row from pole position by recording his sixth. One of the factors that aided Schumacher‘s recovery was the fact that he had made his mistake at the start of the race.

This allowed him to mount a brilliant comeback. However, in the case of Piastri, his mistake meant that he had only a handful of laps to recover.

