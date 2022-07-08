“Chance of rain for the race goes up” – High chances of a wet Austrian GP as raindrops scatter

The chances of rain at the Austrian GP have increased after a damp morning in Styria meaning Sprint racing on Saturday could also see rain.

The Red Bull Ring will host the 41st edition of the Austrian GP on 8-10 July. The circuit is located in the green rolling hills of the picturesque Styrian countryside. But apart from the beautiful scenery and endless greenery, the circuit is known for its fast, action-packed racing.

The circuit features three DRS zones and multiple elevation changes along the 4.3 Kilometre track. This means the track is a challenge to all drivers each year, let alone in wet conditions. And according to recent news, the chances of rains have increased.

According to recent reports, there was some rain involved in the morning around the circuit. The weather forecasted previously indicated there will be a low possibility of showers. But the chances of rain during the race weekend have increased.

Guten Morgen. Esta noche ha llovido. Aún caen gotas. No se espera lluvia para quali. Domingo posibilidad lluvia sube de baja a media Guten morgen. It rained tonight. Still some drops. No rain expected for quali. Chance of rain for the race goes up from low to medium#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/vZWORnZWqQ — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) July 8, 2022

F1 journalist Alberta Fabrega, reported rain yesterday. He tweeted today morning from the circuit “Still some drops. No rain is expected for quality. The chance of rain for the race goes up from low to medium.”

The weather conditions will play a huge role in the race as drivers will choose a conservative strategy around the fast track. This could also potentially change the standings and make the Championship battle spicier!

Also Read: When and How to Watch Formula 1 Sprint Race for Austrian Grand Prix?

Weather forecast ahead of the 2022 Austrian GP

The 3-day Austrian GP weekend features the second Sprint race of the season. On Friday, there will be FP1 and Qualifying. While Saturday hosts the FP2 session followed by the sprint race. And the main race will take place on Sunday.

There was rain on Thursday and on Friday morning ahead of FP1. Even the FP1 session on the F3 series held in the same circuit this weekend has been spotted with wet track conditions.

F1 has predicted rain in their official weather forecast for the race. F1 wrote, “Friday is set to welcome scattered showers, while Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy – and there’s a chance of rain on Sunday.”

It's a bit of a cloudy morning here at the Red Bull Ring, and the track looks just as gloomy 🌧️ It's not too soaked, but there's certainly some visible rain down on the road. The overnight rain has left its mark.#F3 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/RPe2HzXb41 — F1 Feeder Series Live (@F1FSLive) July 8, 2022

Max Verstappen won the race in 2021 ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. The Championship leader shall be looking to extend his lead in the Championship battle. He leads the standings by 34 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Also Read: Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Red Bull Ring?