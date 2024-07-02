Charles Leclerc Bags His Second Brand-Ambassador Deal Within a Week

Charles Leclerc may not have enjoyed the best of starts to the 2024 season but his rising fame continues to help him receive more brand ambassador deals. After bagging a deal with Danish consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen on June 26, the Monegasque has now signed another deal with Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro on July 2.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, which is a part of the Asahi Europe & International group, announced the deal by sharing a video via their YouTube page. Speaking of their partnership, Asahi Europe & International’s CEO Paolo Lanzarotti said,

“We are incredibly proud to launch our new global partnership with Charles Leclerc today. As a beloved driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP and a cultural symbol of effortless style, Charles is a destined partner for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our brand family”.

CHARLES LECLERC X @peroniuk. charles becomes the new brand ambassador for peroni! pic.twitter.com/Fh7AiiR48q — leclerc data (@leclercdata) July 2, 2024

As per Asahi Europe & International, their 0.0% to 100% campaign will help explore the lifestyle of Italians. In the video uploaded by the brand, Leclerc can be seen reenacting his famous ‘Hallelujah’ dive. The Ferrari driver celebrated in this fashion after he won his home race in Monaco earlier this year.

However, on this occasion, Leclerc’s dive celebrates his moment of enjoying an ice-cold Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in his favorite destination to relax in Italy: Lake Como. This partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro happens to be the second partnership Leclerc has signed within a week.

Leclerc signed a deal with Bang & Olufsen on June 26

Leclerc has made it no secret that he also has a passion for music and musical instruments. In order to enjoy the same, he finds the products of Bang & Olufsen useful.

Speaking of his partnership with the Danish electronics company, he said, “When I listen to music, I want a clarity in sound and a balance in tuning that reveals the music in new ways and brings me closer to the artist”.

The #16 driver stated that Bang & Olufsen is a brand with “clarity” and “warmth”, which helps him “disconnect from the racing world”. Besides, Leclerc is also an artist at heart and the Danish brand’s products make him feel “connected” with the artist he is listening to.

“That is why the partnership is such a natural fit”, he concluded.

And it is not just Leclerc who Bang & Olufsen has a partnership with from the F1 world. The company also signed a deal with the Scuderia Ferrari HP team at the start of this year.