Charles Leclerc Claims Lewis Hamilton Hiring Is ‘Not at All’ a Hint of Ferrari Losing Faith in Him

Ferrari arguably had the strongest lineup on the grid for the 2024 season. Just when nobody thought it could be improved, Lewis Hamilton made the Ferrari announcement. Charles Leclerc bottled many chances at the top due to unforced errors. Did Scuderia sign Hamilton because they lost faith in Leclerc to bring home the championship?

“Not at all”, says Leclerc according to his latest interview with BBC Sports. Explaining the reason for Hamilton’s move, he added, “Because Ferrari is Ferrari. And they need the best drivers in their cars. So, for the benefit of Ferrari, it is completely understandable. For me, I don’t see any negative in that, because it’s Lewis Hamilton.”

The trend has been the same with Scuderia where they make good strides on the leaders but then lose their way. A driver plays a crucial role in leading car development and Hamilton’s experience will surely come in handy with that department.

Although there’s no doubt about Leclerc’s talent, his consistency is something that’s a little worrying. One doesn’t just need pace and a quick car to win championships. But consistently finishing on the podium and taking some points home out of a bad day is what helps in the championship. Hamilton knows how to do it well.

Ferrari will have high hopes for Hamilton to instantly start performing. The Brit’s experience from Mercedes along with Loic Serra joining is surely a boost for the team. Leclerc is also up for the challenge and sees Hamilton as “a benchmark for everybody.”

Charles Leclerc backs himself to beat Lewis Hamilton: “I am the Fastest Driver”

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton seem to be binding well off the track. The two have met multiple times and discussed celebrations, their new ventures, music, etc. Their pets, Leo and Roscoe also met up recently as Dog dads took them for a meet and greet.

However, all this can very soon turn into intense rivalry at Ferrari. Leclerc driving to prove that he’s better than a seven-time champion in equal machinery. Hamilton driving for his eighth title and to prove that he’s still got it.

Regardless, the Monegasque seems confident that he’ll beat the Briton. “I need to be convinced that I am the fastest driver when I put the helmet on, but I am really looking forward to it, and it will be super-interesting for me”, said Leclerc while speaking with BBC Sport.

The Monaco GP winner explained how Hamilton joining will be an amazing opportunity for him to learn. Leclerc advised on how Hamilton only has strengths with no real weaknesses. Hopefully, the two will be fighting at the front for wins regularly in 2025.