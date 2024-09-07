Charles Leclerc Embraces Jules Bianchi’s Spirit On the Racetrack

Charles Leclerc shared a special relationship with Jules Bianchi, who tragically lost his life following a crash in 2014. Bianchi, his godfather, introduced him to the Ferrari fraternity and took him to Maranello for the first time. Leclerc has always credited Bianchi for his F1 career and has consistently honored him, including with his latest tribute in Monaco.

A karting marathon took place in the Principality to honor Bianchi earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, Leclerc took part in this event, and entered with not one, but two teams to honor his legacy. One team consisted of pros, while the other was made up of his friends.

a wave to the camera and off he goes

Leclerc revealed that the team of pros, which included Isaack Hadjar, Giuliano Alessi, and Tommy Bianchi, would be disqualified after a while. This would allow him to join his friends and help them finish in the top five. When asked if he would let the others pass, Leclerc’s response highlighted his competitive nature.

The Ferrari man confessed, “No, never. I’m a competitor, and it’s very difficult for me to pretend to lose, even in a race like that, we’re going to give everything to get a good result, there won’t be any gifts.”

charles posing with both of his teams!! the pro driver's team will have isaak hadjar, giuliano alesi, tommy bianchi, and many more, while LC8 is just with his friends

Although he kept it casual, Leclerc came to race and didn’t let anyone pass. However, he supported his friends and took a photo with both teams after the race. Plus, Leclerc swapped helmets with Jules’ father, Philippe Bianchi – a touching gesture.

charles with Philippe Bianchi at the karting marathon

It has been almost a decade since Bianchi passed away but Leclerc continues to honor his friend’s memory. Every year, without fail, he takes to social media to post messages on his birthday, and death anniversary.