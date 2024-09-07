mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Embraces Jules Bianchi’s Spirit On the Racetrack

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc Embraces Jules Bianchi’s Spirit On the Racetrack

Charles Leclerc & Jules Bianchi

Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Charles Leclerc shared a special relationship with Jules Bianchi, who tragically lost his life following a crash in 2014. Bianchi, his godfather, introduced him to the Ferrari fraternity and took him to Maranello for the first time. Leclerc has always credited Bianchi for his F1 career and has consistently honored him, including with his latest tribute in Monaco.

A karting marathon took place in the Principality to honor Bianchi earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, Leclerc took part in this event, and entered with not one, but two teams to honor his legacy. One team consisted of pros, while the other was made up of his friends.

Leclerc revealed that the team of pros, which included Isaack Hadjar, Giuliano Alessi, and Tommy Bianchi, would be disqualified after a while. This would allow him to join his friends and help them finish in the top five. When asked if he would let the others pass, Leclerc’s response highlighted his competitive nature.

The Ferrari man confessed, “No, never. I’m a competitor, and it’s very difficult for me to pretend to lose, even in a race like that, we’re going to give everything to get a good result, there won’t be any gifts.” 

Although he kept it casual, Leclerc came to race and didn’t let anyone pass. However, he supported his friends and took a photo with both teams after the race. Plus, Leclerc swapped helmets with Jules’ father, Philippe Bianchi – a touching gesture.

It has been almost a decade since Bianchi passed away but Leclerc continues to honor his friend’s memory. Every year, without fail, he takes to social media to post messages on his birthday, and death anniversary.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these