Charles Leclerc Ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine Clarifies Her Loyalty to Ferrari After Cryptic Message

tCharles Leclerc’s 2023 season not only seems to have begun with heartbreak on a personal front after he announced his break up with Charlotte Sinne earlier in the year but also on the track after he was forced to retire during the Bahrain GP.

While the Monegasque’s fans were undoubtedly sad to see Leclerc retire, what grabbed their eyeballs was Sinne’s Instagram story. Leclerc’s ex had taken to social media and created an image of a Red Bull Racing car leading the pack, making fans wonder whether she had changed her loyalties after her breakup with the 25-year-old.

With fans raising doubts, Sinne took to social media once again and clarified her initial post.

Charlotte Sinne clarifies the initial post

Taking the matter to Instagram once again to clarify her initial post, Charlotte Sinne wrote, “Still supporting the red guys. Don’t worry.” However, she did seem a little taken aback that some fans would question her loyalty as she ended her story by writing if it was actually necessary for her to clarify.

Though, it seemed necessary for her to clarify her position as an F1 fan, as many fans even called her out for being petty with her previous story. The fanbases at times indeed go to extreme extents.

Moreover, Sine doesn’t have any need to throw someone at her former boyfriend, as the two apparently broke their relationship with mutual understanding. They even publicly claimed that they are still in cordial relations.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc’s Ex-Girlfriend Changing Formula 1 Loyalty to Max Verstappen Signs Towards Pettiness Claims Ferrari Star’s Fans

Max Verstappen wins Bahrain GP as Charles Leclerc suffers heartbreak

Coming back to the race, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen dominated the Bahrain GP from the start to the finish. After starting on pole, the Dutchman finished the race more than 10 seconds clear of his teammate, Sergio Perez.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc started the race in third, ran second for most of it and then ended up not finishing the race. Ferrari later confirmed that the Monegasque’s car suffered a power unit failure.

Leclerc will now hope to recover quickly with the next race in Saudi Arabia set to take place in less than two weeks. The Saudi Arabian GP will take place from March 17 to 19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Gives Bizarre Response to Max Verstappen’s Sandbagging Accusations at Ferrari