Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen Take Their Bromance to the Next Level Through Beats

Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen’s friendship has become quite a special thing in the sporting world. These two icons from different realms of sport have become great buddies, and now they’re showing off their fun bond in a new ad for Beats headphones.

However, it’s not just any regular old commercial. It’s a funny short film called “The Legend of Ricallen”. In this six-and-a-half-minute video, Ricciardo and Allen are going on a fun make-believe adventure together.

At the start of the film, Ricciardo and Allen are trying to figure out how to be even better friends. They start by talking on FaceTime, just like regular pals do. Then, they come up with a crazy idea — buying a racehorse together, which they eventually end up naming ‘Ricallen’.

Throughout the short film, there are various characters like Ricciardo and Allen’s assistant, the horse breeder, and more. And while they wanted to get the most exquisite horse, they had to settle for an average horse with not many winning qualities. But, the film isn’t really about winning. It’s about two friends going on an adventure and enjoying the journey while it lasts.

In the end, they sleep in the stable with Ricallen and dream about having fun with their horse. Allen even says to Ricciardo that it doesn’t even matter if Ricallen doesn’t win the big race tomorrow as long as they get to be friends with each other.

Speaking of being friends, Ricciardo and Allen first became friends during the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix when their managers, who were already friends, introduced the two athletes.

Ricciardo and Allen often like to hang out together

Having become best friends since their first meeting, the two often hang out together, especially in Las Vegas. Their similar likes and dislikes have only helped strengthen their friendship over time. So much so, that the Buffalo Bills quarterback was even present in Vegas for the launch of V-CARB’s challenger for 2024.

While Allen was originally in Vegas for the Superbowl, he made time to meet up with Ricciardo after the car launch event. Speaking on the ‘Up and Adams’ TV show, Allen explained how he also met up with Ricciardo the day before the event.

At the launch itself, Allen actually helped Ricciardo get down from the stage in a funny way. Ricciardo sat on the edge of the stage and held out his arms. Then, Allen caught him and helped him to get down.

Even though they play different sports, it’s always nice to see that Ricciardo and Allen have found a great friendship.