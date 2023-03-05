Charles Leclerc Gives Bizarre Response to Max Verstappen’s Sandbagging Accusations at Ferrari

The first qualifying session of the 2023 season was an exciting affair, with the entire field separated by just over a second. Two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen took the pole position, followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in P2 and P3 respectively.

Before the opening round in Bahrain got underway, Verstappen was the firm favorite to get the pole position, although the free practice sessions in Sakhir suggested that Aston Martin, Ferrari, or even Mercedes could be in for a chance.

Not a single driver in the same position 🤯 Comparing the grid in Bahrain, one year apart…#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/CnksdyuX6P — Formula 1 (@F1) March 4, 2023

When Verstappen set off for his final Q3 run, the cameras showed Leclerc leaving his SF-23, effectively giving up on a chance to fight for the pole. People speculated if there was something wrong with his car or not, but the Monegasque insisted that they were saving tires for tomorrow. Leclerc admitted that he already feels they will be on the back foot for Sunday’s race, but Verstappen thinks that the Scuderia is ‘sandbagging’.

Max Verstappen makes a hilarious comment on Charles Leclerc sandbagging

After the qualifying session on Saturday evening, the top three drivers appeared for the customary press conference where a reporter asked Leclerc about whether Ferrari was sandbagging. He revealed that Perez thought that he was definitely hiding his true pace.

Leclerc quickly replied by saying he doesn’t know anything about that, but Verstappen jokingly added, “Maybe you found a sandbag in your car.”

“Maybe you found a sandbag in the car” MAX I CAN’T-😭 pic.twitter.com/DmnPuQijPo — Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🇧🇭BAHRAIN🇧🇭 (@FM1_3316) March 4, 2023

He really said the part that fell off was the sandbag 😭 Max is such a great comedian 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oweva7nzyz — Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🇧🇭BAHRAIN🇧🇭 (@FM1_3316) March 4, 2023

This comment took Leclerc by surprise, who took a moment to realize that it was a joke and Verstappen was not talking about an actual car component! However, talking about his actual qualifying result, he admits that the car found a lot of performance, and that he was surprised to be in the fight.

Excitement ahead of 2023 Bahrain GP

If Saturday’s qualifying session was a preview for what the 2023 season has in store for us, we are in for a treat. For the first time in a long time, there were eight cars who had a chance of getting pole position, and if they end up being similarly close during the race, it’ll be incredibly exciting.

Verstappen and Perez managed to get a front row lockout for Red Bull, with the Ferrari duo of Sainz and Leclerc locking out the second row. The surprise of the year so far, Fernando Alonso put his Aston Martin right behind them in P5, and many expect the Spaniard to be within a podium shot on Sunday.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start P6 and P7 respectively, with Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll in eighth.