Charles Leclerc’s Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Takes “Big Step” In Personal Life, Gaining Fan’s Support

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 11/04/2023

Post Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Sine break up F1 twitter jokes about fangirls having a shot

Credits: Twitter

Being in the public eye as an F1 driver’s girlfriend is not easy. Let alone being the ex-girlfriend of Ferrari heartthrob Charles Leclerc, who is backed by an army of fans. Subjected to rude comments no matter what, it is a difficult role to play. However, as Charlotte Sine takes the streets of New York, she returns home refreshed.

Sine and Leclerc announced their breakup in December last year, with both agreeing to remain friends despite parting ways. While the rumor mill churns that Leclerc found a new romantic interest, Sine is living her best single life.

Charlotte Sine takes New York

Returning home from a girl’s trip to New York, Sine explored the cultural melting pot for all its culinary experiences. However, this was new for the 23-year-old.

Posting a picture from her pilates class, Sine stated, “It’s all about finding the right balance for you body.” Explaining how despite having not worked out for three days, she managed to get in over 22,000 steps a day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by +Ша+ (@charlottesiine)

Further, she explains how her relationship with food takes a new turn. “I ate 4/5 cookies in two days and didn’t restrict myself and didn’t feel guilty about it (Big step for me)”

As always, there was some negativity surrounding her post. However, despite the toxicity of F1 Twitter, fans stood up against haters to defend Sine’s courageous post.

Charles Leclerc fans defend Sine

There were fans who mocked Sine’s confession of eating cookies and not feeling guilty about it. However, the majority stood up for her, encouraging her on her journey. Whether they liked her or not, Sine found protection in F1 fans.

The love was comforting to see. Fans gathered up to rally against those who had something to say against her.

A fan stated: “people making fun of charlotte because she said she managed to eat cookies without feeling guilty really the sub race of humanity too.”

As Sine embarks on a new journey, it’s good to see Charles Leclerc’s fanbase standing up for someone important to him. As both individuals take on new challenges in their lives, it will be interesting to see where the road leads for both Sine and Leclerc.

Shreya Sanjeev is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. Two years in the field and an ever-growing love for the sport drive her dream to walk around the paddock one day with a mic in hand. A Red Bull fan through and through, her “favorite driver” spot was once held by notable alumni Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and now, the Dutch Lion himself, Max Verstappen. Apart from F1, she muses in the NBA and cheers on for Steph Curry and his Warriors, while also jumping on the NFL bandwagon.

