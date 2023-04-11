Charles Leclerc’s Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Takes “Big Step” In Personal Life, Gaining Fan’s Support

Being in the public eye as an F1 driver’s girlfriend is not easy. Let alone being the ex-girlfriend of Ferrari heartthrob Charles Leclerc, who is backed by an army of fans. Subjected to rude comments no matter what, it is a difficult role to play. However, as Charlotte Sine takes the streets of New York, she returns home refreshed.

Sine and Leclerc announced their breakup in December last year, with both agreeing to remain friends despite parting ways. While the rumor mill churns that Leclerc found a new romantic interest, Sine is living her best single life.

Charlotte Sine takes New York

Returning home from a girl’s trip to New York, Sine explored the cultural melting pot for all its culinary experiences. However, this was new for the 23-year-old.

Posting a picture from her pilates class, Sine stated, “It’s all about finding the right balance for you body.” Explaining how despite having not worked out for three days, she managed to get in over 22,000 steps a day.

Further, she explains how her relationship with food takes a new turn. “I ate 4/5 cookies in two days and didn’t restrict myself and didn’t feel guilty about it (Big step for me)”

As always, there was some negativity surrounding her post. However, despite the toxicity of F1 Twitter, fans stood up against haters to defend Sine’s courageous post.

Charles Leclerc fans defend Sine

There were fans who mocked Sine’s confession of eating cookies and not feeling guilty about it. However, the majority stood up for her, encouraging her on her journey. Whether they liked her or not, Sine found protection in F1 fans.

maybe im not a fan of charlotte but it shouldn’t be hard to realise she has problems with food and if she’s proud of what she’s doing, she’s all free to post about it because it’s HER account, you follow someone because they like what they post you’re not forced to follow her- — ‎‏lisa⁰¹₈₁ ♡ (@emilianverstppn) April 10, 2023

People are attacking Charlotte Sine a if she wasn't the "IT" girl of this society… — Salma (I guess) (@youngone202123) April 10, 2023

the way some people are reacting to charlottes story is so gross — lucy εїз (@landologs) April 10, 2023

The love was comforting to see. Fans gathered up to rally against those who had something to say against her.

shaming charlotte sine on twt because she said that she was happy about eating more of how much she usually eats….it’s a strange behavior — auro (@4463waystar) April 10, 2023

A fan stated: “people making fun of charlotte because she said she managed to eat cookies without feeling guilty really the sub race of humanity too.”

les gens qui se moquent de charlotte parce qu’elle a dit qu’elle avait réussis à manger des cookies sans se sentir coupable vraiment la sous race de l’humanité aussi. — flora – arthur p3 !!! (@changeyourot5) April 10, 2023

As Sine embarks on a new journey, it’s good to see Charles Leclerc’s fanbase standing up for someone important to him. As both individuals take on new challenges in their lives, it will be interesting to see where the road leads for both Sine and Leclerc.