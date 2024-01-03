Ever-Inspirational Nicolas and Lewis Hamilton Have Their 2024 Goals Set in Stone

Nicolas and Lewis Hamilton are two of the most inspirational entities in the motorsports realm. Nicolas is pushing the boundaries for people with disabilities by racing in a specially modified car in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), owing to his Cerebral Palsy. On the other hand, Lewis is leading the fight against the lack of diversity in motorsports.

Via a recent update on his Instagram story, Nicolas Hamilton revealed his goals for 2024. He asked his fans to chime in with their support for the same.

The 31-year-old heads a community on Discord called ‘XeedX’ and wants to grow it this year. Furthermore, he not only wants to become a Sunday Times best-selling author but also wants to continue building his public speaking career, and return to the BTCC grid.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who has now gone two seasons without registering a race win in F1, is also hoping to have a much more positive year in 2024. The 38-year-old is more focused than ever on facing all the challenges that come his way.

An update on X by user ‘Sir Lewis Updates‘ posted a screenshot of the 38-year-old’s Instagram Story wherein the Briton claimed, “January is a month of energy, and I do everything I can to get the momentum going. This is the time to challenge yourself and go after it.”

Despite belonging to different walks of life, the Hamilton brothers carry the same positive attitude no matter what. Embracing the ‘Hamilton way of living,’ the brothers aim for success that stems from a path of strong motivation and stern determination.

Lewis Hamilton once ‘secretly’ visited his brother’s BTCC race

In April 2023, Lewis Hamilton posted a photo on his Instagram, revealing he was present at the Midlands race track in Donington to support his brother during the second race on the BTCC calendar of 2023. The seven-time F1 world champion’s presence proved to work wonders for Nicolas Hamilton, who finished the race in a career-best sixth place.

Despite suffering from the condition of Cerebral Palsy, Nicolas shows unwavering determination to face each challenge on his own. Lewis too admitted to feeling proud of his younger brother, who was “racing in a series where there is no access for those who are disabled.”

The Mercedes driver further added how his younger brother’s efforts to raise awareness and money on his own made him feel even more proud. Lewis attended the race as a fan and did not tell his brother or his team about his presence.

The former F1 world champion said it was exciting for him to watch the race as a fan standing in the crowd. In this manner, the Hamilton brothers showcase each other with the utmost support from time to time.

Despite his busy schedule, Lewis makes it a point to appreciate Nicolas for every achievement that the 31-year-old has in his motorsports career. Meanwhile, when Nicolas is not working towards achieving his own goals, he is often seen offering Lewis his support in the Mercedes garage.