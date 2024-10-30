Franco Colapinto Has a Reason to Wait Till 2026: Carlos Sainz’s Reported Exit Clause

Williams’ gamble on getting Franco Colapinto to replace Logan Sargeant has proved to be worth it, so far at least. The Argentine has not only emerged as a reliable driver but has also given experienced teammate Alex Albon a run for his money. Sadly, Colapinto will not drive for the team in 2025 no matter how good he proves to be. That is because of Carlos Sainz, who will replace him next season.

The dearth of opportunities at Williams could therefore see Colapinto look for a seat elsewhere. However, there is an argument to be made against it as a new door might open up at Williams itself.

That would be in the form of a regular seat in 2026, courtesy of Sainz, who could exercise his reported exit clause. The exit clause allows the Spaniard to move out for a possible move to Red Bull.

“Williams could need him [Colapinto] themselves after just one year. Carlos Sainz apparently does have an exit clause if a place opens up at Red Bull in 2026,” Auto Motor und Sport reported.

Eddie Jordan, former Formula 1 team boss, discussed Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams on the “Formula For Success” podcast with David Coulthard, confirming an exit clause in Sainz’s contract. – Jordan revealed that Sainz’s contract with Williams includes a clause allowing him to… pic.twitter.com/kG0ifTHy3H — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) August 7, 2024

Sainz was linked with a move back to the Red Bull family before he announced his Williams deal. Experts believed the return to Milton Keynes outfit was out of the question, given the friction between Sainz’s father and Jos Verstappen. The presence of the reported exit clause in his Williams contract makes that argument look shaky now.

Besides, chances of finding immediate success at Williams are low. The Grove-based team has languished among the backmarkers for years now.

While they have managed to make visible strides in improvement in 2024, podium finishes still look like a far-fetched dream. If that drives Sainz out after just one year, it could make for a perfect opportunity for Colapinto’s comeback.

Is Red Bull’s interest in Colapinto real?

Colapinto’s immediate success with Williams has caught some eyeballs, including those from Red Bull. Among those from the Austrian team’s top brass is Helmut Marko, who has lauded the Argentine’s work. However, the octogenarian made it clear that he’d rather prefer to have a Red Bull junior take the RB seat next to Yuki Tsunoda.

Marko also ruled out a move for Colapinto to RB on loan. Given the 21-year-old’s contract with Williams, a loan could be the only way to hire Colapinto. Amid all this, team boss Christian Horner has sent some mixed signals.

Without revealing how interested he is in getting Colapinto to RB, Horner has confirmed his interest in the Williams driver. AMuS quoted him as saying, “Colapinto is an interesting driver. He is surprisingly much better than was suggested in Formula 2. I would be a bad team boss if I didn’t find out whether he was available.”