“When you are alone and switching the light off that you are mad about it”– Toto Wolff on if Abu Dhabi incident is the reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s 2022 performance

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff dismisses the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident as the reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s under-par 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton is not having the best of the seasons. He is currently sixth in the world championship with 62 points under his belt.

Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell is having a pretty consistent season with standing fourth in the world championship. He is ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who retired from the race in Baku.

The Seven times World Champion brought in most of the points for Mercedes during his tenure with the team since 2013. However, it looks like George Russell is now the German manufacturer’s go-to guy.

There have been plenty of issues Lewis Hamilton is facing with his W13 car, especially the porpoising effect being the biggest challenge.

Hamilton complained about his back pain during the entire Baku race. He was in doubt for the Canadian Grand Prix, however, he has qualified fourth which is a motivating factor for the team ahead.

What a Quali! 🤯 P4 for Lewis and P8 for George on the grid tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/UBnLtSMff8 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 18, 2022

Also Read: Felipe Massa knows how his Former Ferrari teammate Michael Schumacher is doing

Toto Wolff on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix impacting Lewis Hamilton’s season

Many critics and fans have theorized that Lewis Hamilton has still not moved on from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident. He lost the World Championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the 2021 season.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has addressed this particular theory and rejected it upright. Speaking to the media, he said: “I think that Abu Dhabi certainly hurts a lot. I can relate, I know how it feels to me. Although, I haven’t lost the record of winning 8 world championships.”

Addressing Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi conspiracy, he added: “I do not think that it affects his performance in the car. I think it is probably something in the back of the mind. When you are alone and switching the light off that you are mad about it.”

“I don’t think it affects his performance in the car” Toto Wolff on whether the events of Abu Dhabi last year are impacting Lewis Hamilton’s season pic.twitter.com/ouvKx7ecoD — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

Also Read: Franz Tost claims F1 cars are no Rolls Royce amidst porpoising issues